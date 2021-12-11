Mads Ostberg values ​​changing of scene and breaking his link with Citroën

Mads Ostberg achieved the title of the WRC2 category of the World Rally Championship in 2020 at the controls of the Citroën C3 Rally2. The Norwegian driver, the main architect of the development of the French firm’s ‘Rally2’, remained faithful to the house of Versailles for the 2021 season. And although he has been the great rival of Andreas Mikkelsen in the silver category of the WRC , finally Mads has not been able to stop Andreas’ push and has lost the title. In an atypical season in which Ostberg and Citroën have also competed in the Hungarian National with the ‘Rally2’ that has been managed by Tagai Racing Technology, the truth is that things have not finished coming out, at least at the level of results.

Although Mads Ostberg’s 2021 season cannot be said to have been bad, it has not been at the level of the previous campaign. In fact, the Norwegian driver started the year with victory in the Rally Croatia. Subsequently, it was second in Italy, Estonia and Finland. In addition, he scored third place in Portugal and fourth in Spain. Far from the second World Cup category, Ostberg claimed victory in the European Rally Rally Hungary (ERC), although he did not achieve the title in the Hungarian National, despite being the great favorite. Definitely, a year of lights and shadows that has left some doubts in Mads, above all because its link with Citroën Racing would in no way allow it to rise to the top class of the World Championship.

Aware of this circumstance, even if the promotion to the category ‘Rally1’ by the path of the three manufacturers involved in the queen class is also very complex, Mads Ostberg prefers not to close doors. In this aspect, Hyundai does have a program in WRC2 as in the first category of the World Championship, as does M-Sport. This is not the case with Toyota. In fact, the still Citroën driver has assured in a recent statement that “I want to remain competitive and fight for the title. That is my big goal right now, although it is true that we are analyzing other options, not only the Citroën route. I hope to have some news in the next few weeks. We will see what we can do next year.