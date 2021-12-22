

Dec 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM CET



The real Madrid will host CSKA this Wednesday (20.45) in a match corresponding to the seventeenth day of the Euroleague with the equipment hanging by a thread.

The whites they are living an unusual situation, with injured and cases of covid19 that have left the team with the minimum number of players to be able to measure themselves against the Russian team, which has traveled normally to Madrid.

And it is that Madrid, if everything does not twist a little more in the next few hours, you can only have nine players to be measured against the Russian team, and three of them will be juniors. An almost dramatic situation, but it is what the team is experiencing right now.

Five infected by covid19

Pablo Laso’s set right now has five cases of players infected by covid19, Anthony Randolph, Vincet Poirier, Juan Núñez, Guerschon Yabusele, as well as Thomas Heurtel, Fabien Causeur and the technician himself, who is not yet available.

In addition, it has four injured players, and one doubts. Those who will surely not be there are Alberto Abalde, Trey Thompkins -who has not even debuted-, Carlos Alocén and Eli Ndiaye. The doubt is Rudy Fernández that he had physical problems -isquiotibiales-, against UCAM Murcia and it is doubtful although he trained this Wednesday, with the intention of, at least, getting dressed.

At this time, Madrid have Sergio Llull, Adam Hanga, Walter Tavares, Jeffery Taylor, Tristan Vukcevic and Nigel Williams-Goss.

Juniors to complete the team

To complete the equipment, the whites have had to pull their best juniors, although none of them have debuted with Madrid: Urban Klavzar, Sediq Garuba and Baba Miller. The latter has been discharged at the last minute to reach the nine players in the squad.

Initially, The match against CSKA, if there are no more casualties, should be played since the Euroleague regulations are that there must be at least eight players on the scoresheet to be able to play and Madrid would have them. Another thing is what happens until the time of the game.