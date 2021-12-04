This first edition of the Madrid Cómic Pop Up features the renowned illustrator Ricardo Martinez as godfather

Just 1 day from the start of Madrid Pop Up Comic, everything is prepared so that Pavilion 6 of the Fairgrounds becomes a great comic book party. Editorials, internationally renowned authors, illustrators, designers, companies, and many more figures from the world of cartoons will meet from December 4 to 6 at IFEMA MADRID, coinciding with the Children’s and Youth Leisure Room, JUVENALIA.

More than 60 authors participate in the first edition of the Show

Madrid Cómic Pop Up will have the participation of a dozen editorials: Norma Editorial, Dolmen Editorial, Nuevo Nueve, Cascaborra Ediciones, Cósmica Editorial, Nowevolution Editorial, Editorial Drakul, La Cúpula, Fandogamia Editorial and Ponent Mon, which will add thirty invited authors to the Comic Hall. Check the schedules of the signatures of the authors invited by the publishers here.

To all this are added the 14 guest authors from Madrid Pop Up Comic, who will participate in talks, colloquia and presentations, in addition to the signature sessions of copies in the area Dedicatessen -Saturday and Sunday, from 12:00 to 19:00, and Monday at 12:00. In addition, the Artist alley will host a wide sample of work, illustration and new creations live by more than twenty professionals.

Wide variety of talks, activities and workshops for cartoon lovers

Throughout Hall 6, two stages will be distributed in which colloquia and talks will be held with the participation of prominent professionals from the comics and culture sector, such as Ricardo Martínez, Ángel Codón, Carlos Pacheco, Ruth Bernárdez, Iñaki Larrimbe, CAFU, María Hesse, Rosa Codina, Loulogio, Alicia Palmer or Sergio Dávila, among others. On Monday afternoon, stage 1 will host the Cosplay contest, in which all those who have previously registered on the web will parade, and come dressed as their favorite characters.

What’s more, Netflix will be present in this first edition of the Comic Fair with The witcher. Fans of this popular series will be able to immerse themselves once again in the Continent, with the recreation of Kaer Morhen that those attending Madrid Cómic Pop Up will enjoy.

In parallel, the Hall will host four specific exhibitions: one of them dedicated to Ricardo Martínez and Goomer; another about the work of Jorge Fornes; the story of TMEO, and a sample that collects the favorite illustrations of our guests.

In the workshop area, visitors to Madrid Pop Up Comic They will be able to learn to draw, create their ideal characters or tell an exciting story, with the help of great authors and illustrators such as Carlos Rodríguez, Nico Naranjo, David Villarrubia, José Robledo, David Villegas, Alberto Hoyos and Jorge Fornés.

As a complement to this spectacular poster, Madrid Cómic Pop Up will also have an area of retro and arcade games, area of table games, wrestling shows with The Triple W, comic illustration workshops taught by ESDIP.

Check the Complete Madrid Comic Pop Up program here.