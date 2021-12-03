From time to time technology has a more social purpose, but a truly social one. This is the case of the new alliance between Microsoft and the Madrid City Council. They have teamed up to launch the program ‘Madrid Accompanies You’. This is an innovative project that seeks to connect older people who need support. On the other side is the network of [email protected] by Madrid from the volunteer department of the Family, Equality and Social Welfare Area. The program takes shape in the launch of a mobile application. In it older people They can make their requests for accompaniment. These are attended by a team of municipal volunteers who have received prior training for the development of the project.

Madrid is with you, the friendliest face of technology

The program ‘Madrid Is Accompanying You’ It has been presented this Friday in the pavilion of the Cecilio Rodríguez gardens by the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís; the delegate for Families, Equality and Social Welfare, Pepe Aniorte; the director of the IAM Digital Office, Fernando de Pablo; the president of Microsoft Spain, Alberto Granados, and the CEO of Plain Concepts, Pablo Peláez, in a ceremony held to commemorate Volunteer Day.

“Madrid Te Acompaña is a totally innovative project that will generate bonds of friendship and will allow the elderly to live normally and fully all the possibilities that our city offers to the elderly.”, Has celebrated Villacís. “Thanks to Madrid Accompany you, we have a technology at the service of citizens that will have a tremendous social impact and that will allow many people to enjoy Madrid again with normality and good neighborliness”, He remarked.

This app channels the requests of the elderly in tasks such as going to medical appointments, going for a walk or shopping, performing administrative tasks or leisure activities so that they are attended by Madrid volunteers. The project has also had the collaboration of the General Directorate for the Elderly.

The accompaniments, which will always be in solidarity, will be attended by volunteers previously selected by the Volunteer Department. These are selected based on characteristics such as their interpersonal skills, sensitivity, and closeness to older people. Also, at all times, there will be a monitoring and control of the activities carried out. The volunteers who have agreed to the training of this project will sign an incorporation agreement. In this, their functions, rights and duties and during the accompaniments are detailed. All volunteers will be identified with the vest [email protected] by Madrid and a card with your personal data to identify them.

Much more than an app

For this reason, Aniorte has explained that ‘Madrid Acompaña Te’ “it is much more than an app“ because it is an accompaniment program “with, by and for the elderly of Madrid. It is a unique, innovative and revolutionary company program for the elderly that was born with all the quality guarantees of the municipal Volunteer Department and all the security for its users “, has underlined.

In this sense, the delegate of the social area has valued the “fundamental role of supporting citizens”Played by the body of [email protected] around Madrid. Formed by more than 17,000 volunteers in the city with the development of more than 600 solidarity activities a year. “I want to thank your exceptional work during the COVID-19 pandemic in the telephone accompaniment of lonely elderly people and in helping the elderly and dependents to make purchases and basic necessities during the dramatic moments that we live with the storm Filomena “, has pointed out.

An intuitive application at the service of citizens

With the application ‘Madrid accompanies you’, older people select the type of accompaniment they need from the municipal volunteer body. Once the request is accepted by a volunteer, communication via chat is enabled. This enables direct communication regarding the requested escort, such as arrival time.

The application, developed in collaboration with Microsoft partner Plain Concepts, is integrated into the different systems of the City Council that allows them to validate the citizen’s identification and compare it with the register.

“At Plain Concepts we have always been aware of and committed to corporate social responsibility. For this reason, we wanted to collaborate in this great project and contribute our little grain of sand with what we know best, technology.”, Explained Pablo Pelaez, CEO of Plain Concepts. “Microsoft’s relationship with the Madrid City Council is an example of public-private collaboration. Based on trust and the shared objective of betting on innovation and digitization as levers to improve service and attention to citizens”, Has pointed out Alberto Granados, president of Microsoft Spain. “We are very proud that the City Council has trusted our cloud technology for its flexibility, security and scalability. Choosing this technology ensures that the application can evolve. Responding to the demand of citizens, protecting their privacy and guaranteeing data security”.

An innovative project that fosters solidarity and good neighborliness

The idea for the development of ‘Madrid Te Acompaña’ arises from the Area of ​​Families, Equality and Social Welfare in 2019. Fruit of the growing needs for accompaniment of the elderly in the face of unwanted loneliness accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the harshest months of lockdown, the area received support from Microsoft. Helping in the development of the project after the circumstances of isolation suffered by the elderly as a result of COVID-19.

This program, articulated around a digital tool, will have the direct management of [email protected] around Madrid. To take greater control of the quality of the accompaniments and to monitor the personal circumstances of each elderly user.

Technology in Azure, Microsoft’s cloud

The City Council wants to meet its strategic digital transformation objectives so that they result in an offer of digital, personalized and safe services for the citizen. How could it be otherwise behind all this great system is Azure, Microsoft’s cloud. It allows for extensive flexibility, security and scalability and is powered by 100% renewable energy. Being up to 98% more efficient in terms of carbon emissions than traditional data centers.