

Jan 02, 2022 at 8:33 PM CET



Getafe won 1-0 and Madrid have been left without scoring in two of their last three games in LaLiga (it already happened against Cádiz), the same as in the previous 22 in the competition.

It is the fourth game with the most possession by the Whites, in all competitions, and they have not won any of the four. Against Cádiz (82%), Sheriff (76%), Osasuna (75%) and Getafe (74%) the balance is two draws and two defeats.

Figures that underscore that Madrid is a team that feels more comfortable when it can play backlash.

The second fastest goal

Of the 20 goals that Real Madrid has received in all competitions this season, that of Enes Ünal (8:23) is the second earliest after that of Santi Mina, of Celta de Vigo (3:19) in September 2021 ).

Despite the losing streak, Ancelotti’s team, with 41 goals in favor, continue to dominate this facet well above their rivals in the competition. Barça, waiting for the match against Mallorca, adds at this point 29 goals