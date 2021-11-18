Nov 18, 2021 at 01:10 CET

betfair

EUROLEAGUE: Real Madrid vs Red Star

As much as Real Madrid wants to, it is not going to get rid of the favorite tag to beat the Red Star at the Palacio de los Deportes. The Whites have been a roller at home in the Euroleague and want to maintain this streak against a Serbian rival who has old acquaintances such as Kuzmic or Kalinic, but that it does not have foreigners who can make a difference. The Belgrade club drops many integers away from their court and we do not expect less in this duel against the co-leader of the competition.

That Real Madrid win and do it by 15 or more points seems to us the most sensible bet of all to [1.88]. It is worth that the whites will try to put the economizer to endure the rest of the week, but their Serbian rivals have been overwhelmed (93-74) by a Baskonia that is currently experiencing one of its worst sporting moments. Whites will try to feast on an opponent who is very weak on defense so opting for an over of 151.5 points is always a good deal at [1.88].

EUROLEAGUE: Villeurbanne vs Barça

The souflé of the Villeurbanne was lowered

on the last day after losing by 13 points at home to Real Madrid. Two days later they receive a Barça full of morale after beating CSKA Moscow at home and well. The guys from Jasikevicius have been more than reliable and lead the competition with eight wins and two losses, presenting the same record as Real Madrid. For this meeting we believe that the hot French public and Tony Parker in the box may have some influence, although not excessive, to prevent Barça’s triumph.

We believe that a fee [1.34] This victory is very well paid and is ideal to combine with other matches of the day. If we want to play with a little more risk we have to go to the under score and not score more than 151.5 a [1.88]. Our basis for thinking that both teams will not be very fine is the fatigue of playing so many games in such a short time and that Asvel will always look for a low tempo to reduce the options of some Catalans who play a few points away from home.

Remember that you can watch this game and all of the Euroleague for free on the website and in the Betfair application just by being a customer. You have the tenth round of the best basketball in the Old Continent at your disposal. Let’s enjoy the magic of basketball.