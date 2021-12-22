The dangers that await the most remote corners of the Multiverse are presented in the first trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Spider-Man: No Way Home was only the beginning, the Multiverse went into a true madness, which Stephen Strange will seek to contain in the next Marvel Studios production, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which already has its first trailer .

Do not miss: Elizabeth Olsen anticipates that Scarlet Witch will change in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios presented the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the first film of 2022 by La Casa de las Ideas, where the trips of the Multiverse will be the main ingredient.

In this first trailer we can see a Wanda Maximoff who shows regret for the events that occurred in Westview, but Strange will need the necessary help to make up for the mistake he made in helping Spider-Man.

In this first preview we also have the presence of America Chavez, a heroine who debuts in the MCU, where she will be of great help to the team that makes up Strange and Scarlet Witch. Baron Mordo also returns, now as an enemy, but that is not the greatest danger.

Do you remember Supreme Doctor Strange? The evil version of the master of the mystical arts has returned and will face the man who seeks to return as the Supreme Sorcerer

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.”.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gómez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

It may interest you: Who is Supreme Doctor Strange?

Source: Marvel Studios

The Supreme Sorcerer is present in the Marvel Verse

Life and magic gave him a second chance… and he became the Supreme Sorcerer!

The master of the mystical arts revealed his origin in Strange Tales # 115 in 1963, after his previous appearances shocked the minds of thousands of readers.

The conceited New York surgeon created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko began a journey of discovery that is, practically, an analogy of the emergence, development and mastery of the powers that made him the main protector of the Earth against magical and mystical threats.

SMASH and Marvel Comics México brings you Marvel-Verse: Doctor Strange, with the best stories of the Master of the Mystic Arts in La Casa de las Ideas.

