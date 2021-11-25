Made in Mexico: this is Ford's new compact pickup

With the stamp of Made in Mexico: this is the new compact pickup Maverick, that Ford it already produces at its plant in Hermosillo, Sonora.

It is a pickup truck that is ready for work, adventure and travel in the middle of traffic.

It is not only capable of load 705 kilograms and drag 907, also incorporates a point Wifi to connect to the internet up to 10 mobile devicesBe it your smartphone, tablet or even your laptop.

The Maverick incorporates a motor 2.0 liter turbo which is capable of delivering 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. It is accompanied by an 8-speed automatic transmission and, for the most equipped version, four-wheel drive.

To adapt to any type of road, the Ford truck incorporates five drive modes, Normal, Eco, Trailer and Rain.

The interior incorporates a touch screen 8 inches for the infotainment system, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as storage compartments in the front doors, two USB ports in the front row and two 12V charging points.

Available in 10 colors, including Nitro Orange and Pepper Red, the Ford maverick It has a base price of 635 thousand pesos.