Apple had gotten us used to having wallpapers based on high-quality landscape photos. It started with the great Mavericks wave, passing through the High Sierra mountains and ending at Catalina Island or the Big Sur shoreline. But macOS Monterey only has an official background, and it is in abstract colors. No photographs.

For him youtuber and photographer Andrew Levitt, who has been reproducing Apple’s photos on his wallpapers every year, that has been nothing short of a full-blown betrayal. So he decided that if Apple didn’t take pictures for a background in macOS Monterey, it would do it itself.

If Apple doesn’t do it, I do

As he tells in the video that you can see on these lines, Michael’s initial intention was to want to photograph the landscape that symbolizes the abstract background of macOS Monterey. The problem is that we are talking about an underwater canyon 1.7 km deep, impossible to photograph due to pressure and darkness.

Therefore, it was time to find another landscape of the Californian area of ​​Monterey that was worthy of being an unofficial wallpaper for macOS. And there came the next problem and probably the reason why Apple has limited itself to offering an abstract background: Monterey it is a mainly urban area. There are hardly any natural landscapes.

Finally Levitt decided on a coastal and rocky area, and to be true to the dynamic backgrounds of macOS he spent 24 hours taking pictures in timelapse to be able to have several depending on the time of day. The result is not bad at all and you can download it for free from their website.