New research presented today at EuroEcho 2021, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), proposes a new artificial intelligence score to provide a more accurate prognosis of the likelihood that patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease will die. within 10 years.

This score developed by machine learning is more accurate than the established scores used by healthcare professionals around the world.





Stress Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance (CMR)

Unlike traditional methods based on clinical data, the new score also includes imaging information of the heart, measured by Stress Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging (CMR). “Stress” refers to the fact that patients are given a drug to mimic the effect of exercise on the heart while they are on the MRI scan.

Conventional calculators use a limited amount of clinical information, such as age, gender, smoking status, blood pressure, and cholesterol. This study examined the accuracy of machine learning using stress CMR and clinical data to predict 10-year all-cause mortality in patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease, and compared its performance to existing scores.

The study included 31,752 patients referred for stress CMR between 2008 and 2018 to a center in Paris due to chest pain, shortness of breath when exercising, or high risk of cardiovascular disease but no symptoms. High risk was defined as having at least two risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and current smoking. The mean age was 64 years and 66% were men. Information on 23 clinical parameters and 11 CMR parameters was collected.

Patients were followed for a median of six years for death from any cause, which was obtained from the national death register in France. During the follow-up period, 2,679 (8.4%) patients died.