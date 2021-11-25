In addition to including greater storage capacity, the 1 TB model also offers more cores both at the CPU and GPU level, so the price increase (400 euros more) could be of interest to those users who are looking for the highest possible performance. Both models have 16 GB of RAM, yes.

As we can see on the Amazon website, the 14 inch model The MacBook Pro is enjoying a discount of no less than 10%, a rather unusual amount for an Apple product that will allow you to reach the 1TB model or the 512 GB model in both the Space Gray and Silver versions.

The ultimate laptop?

The Apple-designed product has managed to reach a new level in terms of performance. The new M1 Pro processor is capable of handling very demanding content where other processors stifle, not to mention the M1 Max model, which is only available in the 16-inch version and reaches an astronomical price.

With a 14-inch screen with Liquid Retina XDR technology, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI output, SDXC card slot and Magsafe 3, this notebook is quite a portable workstation for professionals who are interested in video editing, 3D design and any demanding task.

The best possible price

Taking into account that the official (and current) prices are 2,249 and 2,749 euros for the 512 GB and 1 TB versions respectively, so we would be saving a total of 225 and 275 euros in each version. The Space Gray color model of the 1TB version is currently out of stock, but users can still purchase the drive and receive it as soon as it hits Amazon warehouses. For the rest of the versions and colors they have delivery in 24 hours, so you can have a new laptop in a matter of hours.