With variants of up to 32 GPU cores , the M1 Max chip can be seamlessly integrated into the 14-inch and 16-inch ‘Pro’ range of Apple notebooks. And this endows them with a power like never before and without giving up aspects in which the M1 already shone, as is the case of the energy efficiency and the good battery management.

Last year we chose the fourth-generation iPad Air as Apple’s device of the year at this ceremony, although probably if the first computers with an M1 chip had been on the market longer (they had only been on the market for a few weeks), things would have been different. . And it is that after a year enjoying all the benefits of those chips, Apple presented last October the redesigned MacBook Pro with two chips to choose from, such as the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

And although its design has been controversial due to the inclusion of the notch or having made the equipment fat, we find more the advantages it has brought in relation to miniLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate or incorporate ports such as HDMI or the card reader. Even the return of the MagSafe port has been excellent news in this range. So the total compendium makes it more than worthy of being the best laptop of the year competing against a worthy finalist like him Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

Other featured Apple products

Obviously, the year of Apple has also left other devices. For example, him 24-inch iMac, which with its M1 chip and its renewed and attractive design took us fully back to the time of the first iMac. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, with its ProMotion screen or cinema mode for video they were also worthy rivals to the MacBook Pro M1 Max. As also the iPad mini 6, which finally came with that “all-screen” design that we demanded so much years ago.

What to say about the iPad Pro 2021 when, for the first time in history, they have incorporated a Mac processor such as the M1. And without neglecting devices that, despite being an evolution of what has already been seen, are still excellent equipment. See the 3rd generation AirPods with its improvements in sound quality or autonomy, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 with its increased screen and improved fast charging. And, of course, not forgetting more trivial accessories such as AirTag and that we had been waiting for almost two years.

You can see the recognition of these products from minute 32:30, while the award for the best laptop was in the minute 16:04.

We had a hard time choosing the best one and although this is not always at odds with the most powerful, we believe that in the end the MacBook Pro with that M1 Max chip is worthy of recognition. Logically, it is not aimed at all types of audiences, but the progress it represents for the most demanding users is something historic in the range.