MacBook Pro 2021 users are having trouble with their computer’s SD card reader, but there doesn’t seem to be a specific reason.

The 2021 MacBook Pro was one of the most refreshing additions to Apple’s product line that we’ve seen. In this new iteration of its popular product, the company said goodbye to the Touch Bar, including a screen, slimmer bezels (and a notch), and the powerful M1 Max processor with a high-performance mode to go even further than that. that the MacBoook Pro 2021 arrived in itself. Another of the new things that Apple included in its MacBook Pro 2021 was new several ports, the SD card reader being one of the most important. Now, a new report ensures that this port could be causing problems for some users.

The news was initially reported by MacRumors, Who They detailed that the problem has been seen in the 14 and 16-inch models that Apple introduced this year of the MacBook Pro. However, it seems that it is not a single specific problem, and the problem reports are quite varied and seem to be linked to different brands of SD cards. One of the users of MacBook Pro 2021 says that the machine can take up to a minute to recognize the SD card, while others claim to get an error message when they insert the storage device.

Despite the suggestions to format the SD card, users have shown that this has no noticeable effect on the behavior of the MacBook Pro towards the card. On the other hand, some owners of the Apple laptop have noticed that the same SD card works if you connect it to a USB-C adapter.

The only consistent thing is that if a card works, it always works, and if a card doesn’t work right, it never works right. Reformatting, even to all other possible formats, makes no difference. Sandisk, Sony, Samsung, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, UHS-I, UHS-II, micro-SD, FAT32, exFAT, no difference. 100% of my cards work perfectly through an adapter.

Thus, we can only wait for Apple to address the issue sometime. The company has a very good service to all the owners of its products, so if this setback can be solved, it is quite likely that we will see a software update for the MacBook Pro 2021 that will end the problem once and for all.

