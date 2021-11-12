Infinite Loop is the daily podcast from Applesfera, broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

These have been the five episodes of this week, you can listen to them in full from this same page.

# 484: Testing the MacBook Pro 14 “

A look at the 14 ”MacBook Pro after a few days with it. Specifically, the base model, with the M1 Pro chip with 8 CPU cores and 14 GPU cores.

# 485: What happened, Touch Bar?

The arrival of Apple Silicon to the MacBook Pro in this second wave has led to the death of Touch Bar, a component condemned from the beginning for the low commitment that Apple made for it.

# 486: Show me all the cards

Craig Federighi spoke at the Web Summit in Lisbon about the inconvenience of bringing the sideloading that Macs do have to the iPhone. A speech that, without being false, only tells part of the story.

# 487: Welcome to Monterey

A look at what’s new in macOS Monterey after about two weeks with it, a minor update, with some interesting news, but some edges to be polished.

# 488: Testing the Huawei MateView 28 “

A look at what this monitor offers after three weeks with it. A monitor that seems predestined to be used by Mac owners, for performance, but above all for design.

We will hear from each other next Monday. Thanks for joining us.