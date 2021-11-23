The Macbook Air with M1 chip is one of the most powerful and versatile computers that Apple has launched. In our analysis it was clear that it is one of the fastest in the company. And given its price, it is the perfect equipment for all those looking for a small, portable and very powerful machine to go to university or to work.

Now, Amazon and other large retailers, on the occasion of Black Friday, have in special offer the latest model of the MacBook Air with M1 chip. You can get the 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM model for a very interesting price.

What’s more, MacBook Air with M1 chip is fanless, so it is also one of the quietest equipment on the market. And along with its huge battery, it offers up to 18 hours of autonomy. A whole day without remembering the charger.

It is one of those great offers for Black Friday that can become the perfect gift for Christmas, since most shops offer returns after the day of kings, so it is a very interesting time to save good money on your purchase.

MacBook Air with M1 chip, technical specifications

13.3-inch (diagonal) Retina display with IPS technology; 2,560×1,600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch and True Tone.

Apple M1 chip with eight-core CPU with four performance and four efficiency cores. Seven-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports compatible with Charging. DisplayPort. Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gb / s), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gb / s) and headphone output.

8 GB of unified memory.

256GB SSD.

Touch ID.

Wifi 802.11ax (6th gen.) And Bluetooth 5.0.

Buy the MacBook Air M1 on sale

