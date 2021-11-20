On previous occasions we have talked to you about MAC Hospitals, classified as the third private chain in number of units nationwide. But one of its objectives is constant growth and that is why it has just inaugurated the first medical unit of its new business model called MediMAC.

Location and services offered

This new hospital is located in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico, and seeks to bring basic and specialized health services to the population of Mexico and the capital.

Located within Centrum Park, in Av. Gustavo Baz, has facilities and equipment of the highest technology and is made up of two operating rooms, 13 rooms for hospitalization, endoscopy and obstetric units, intensive therapy, emergencies and a laboratory.

It also has 50 offices to house specialist and sub-specialist doctors. The unit has a staff of 80 collaborators focused on offering quality health services, with warmth, at fair prices, thus maintaining the distinctive of the hospital group.

On the other hand, MediMAC is backed by the Group’s extensive 13-year experience in healthcare, hospital management, and business expansion.

This new unit fulfills the objective of taking medical care to places where the infrastructure is not enough to provide this service to the Mexican population, creating experiences for both patients and employees and doctors.

In the coming months, Hospitales MAC expects to open four more units throughout the national territory. It is planned to be in Mérida, Guanajuato, Boca del Río and Coapa in Mexico City, in addition to 12 more during 2022.

MediMAC plans to operate in partnership with the best local doctors who will be able to practice their practice safely and who will have all the necessary technical, material and human equipment.

Miguel Khoury, General Director of MAC Hospitals, pointed out that this model was born with the objective of reaching more cities and being able to contribute to the health of more Mexicans and “thanks to the support of our more than 1,200,000 patients attended and the more than 2,700 professionals of the health that collaborate in the Group ”.

“Throughout the 13 years of history, we have improved the spaces in our units, we always seek to offer high-quality hospitals with the highest technology and at fair prices. We are convinced that this new model will bring many benefits to the cities where we have a presence and their inhabitants ”.

The Group reported that all partner physicians will be nationally credentialed to hospitalize or operate at any MediMAC and at any of the MAC Hospitals in the country. They will also have access to the resources that hospitals offer to carry out their work, as well as participate in the Group’s teaching and research panels.

About MAC Hospitals

It is constituted by a group of companies dedicated to the provision of hospital services. It has 10 units in operation in Aguascalientes, Celaya, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Irapuato, Mexicali, Puebla, San Miguel de Allende and Tampico, which generate permanent jobs for more than 2,700 health professionals and more than a thousand additional jobs in the construction of the new hospitals.