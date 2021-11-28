This tablet has a 15.6-inch screen with 4K resolution and an anti-reflective finish. In this way when you are working you will not have any impediment with the reflections that can be generated with the light. Obviously, it is fully compatible with Macs, since when you connect it, you will have a secondary monitor where you can work with the type of programs in this sector, such as Photoshop itself.

In order to work comfortably the tablet can be tilted. For artists, colors are really important, and that is why the manufacturer has opted to include a 120% RGB gamut combined with 16.7 million colors on screen. The performance offered by the pen is advanced by having a 0.3mm accuracy, and allows ideas to be disseminated in a precise and exact way.

XP-PEN Artist 24 Pro

The screen of this graphics tablet has a QHD 2K resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels with 23.8 inches in size. This presents vivid and realistic HD images, allowing you to capture the smallest details, thus creating more attractive and realistic works. Designed to be able to work in CorelDraw, 3D Max, CAD or Photoshop among others. Dispose of 2 red wheels on the sides and 20 shortcut keys that can be customized to be much more efficient at work.

It has a USB hub that can be connected with a mouse, a mobile or a touch button to have many more customization options. The pencil comes on a hanger so that it does not get lost at any time. To ensure the comfort of the artist, an incline of up to 60 degrees with the stylus and even the effect of pressure is supported.

Wacom One Creative

This is one of the most reputable brands out there when it comes to graphics tablets. Although, although in recent years competition has taken away market share significantly, it continues to offer high quality products. In this case, the model we propose has a 13.3 inch screen and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels for what we talk about Full HD.

The manufacturer promises vivid colors and a digital pen that is accurate, although you can always have a better model available from the brand itself. It is a model that is designed to make homework and education chores thanks to its size. Likewise, you can also take advantage of the different services of the brand in this sense, which will help people who are starting in this world of graphic and illustrative design.

GAOMON PD1161

The pencil that integrates has 8192 pressure levels that enables precise, smooth, sharp and natural lines during digital creation. In this sense, the pencil should never be recharged, gaining comfort. This is something really important in a tablet, since the pencil is in the end the work tool of the professionals. Also, if you are working for long hours you should know that the silicone finish protects your hand from any damage.

It has 8 shortcut keys that are available to customize depending on your own creative habits. This way you can zoom in / out, scroll up or down to always speed up efficiency. It has a weight that does not exceed 1 kg, which is ideal for anyone who needs to move around quite frequently.

UGEE U1200

Graphics tablet with a 12 inch screen and that it requires being constantly connected to a Mac to work. It is compatible with the vast majority of programs used by professionals such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Painter, SAI, Clip Studio, MediBang and many more. It has an ideal screen for online education and remote work. There is a color gamut 90% NTSC on an IPS HD screen.

Included is a passive pen PS12. It is capacitive so it does not have a battery to recharge. Offer the artist 8192 pressure levels which is the standard in this price range. In order to avoid problems in the future, 10 replacement tips are included, a digital eraser and supports an inclination of up to 60 degrees. This will allow anyone to work more freely as if they were in a real role.

Inexpensive alternatives without a screen

All we have seen so far are tablets that can be considered as high-end. This is because the fact of including a screen that acts as a second monitor increases its price and also its quality. In the event that you are starting out in the world of graphic design or illustration, you will not want to spend a lot of money. That is why screenless options can be made for you, so that you know if it is something you like or not before making a greater investment. Here are the best options available.

VEIKK A30

The tablet stands out for integrating on its sides a panel with four keys that are tactile. This makes them customizable four different shortcuts, improving fluency in the work being done. It will also allow you to have control of the canvas or the brushes that are going to be used. This is something similar to what can be had with the mobile itself.

The included pencil does not have the need to recharge it. Equally, more than 8000 pressure levels available on the stylus that is precise and responsive. Provides a natural writing experience as if you were writing on real paper. The two programmable shortcuts allow you to quickly modify your work, preventing your hands from getting dirty. In addition, you will have 8 replaceable tips to adapt to the way you draw.

HUION Inspiroy H640P

This tablet is combined with a pen without battery ergonomic design with 8192 pressure levels. This pencil offers great precision and control of the whole situation. This is really interesting, since at no time will you need to stop working to put it to recharge. On the side you can find 6 function keys that can be easily configured through the animation software that is available for different platforms.

Model coated with premium materials to ensure long-term use. High-end wear-resistant fiber material, in addition to special processing technology, will have a real paper feeling when drawing. The net weight is only 277 grams and the size is quite small. In this way you will be able to transport it comfortably depending on where you go to work.

UGEE S1060

Account at the top with 12 customizable fire keys to draw. Supports shortcuts for up to eight drawing programs. The shortcut keys are customizable with endless possibilities. The most interesting thing above all is the change of tool such as the brush, having the eraser or modifying the gradient time available. All this gives you the ability to improve productivity and efficiency while you are working.

The pen included in the pack allows you to have up to 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and one 60 degree tilt. All this is achieved without having to recharge the pencil. The main objective of these functionalities is to bring the experience as close as possible to that of a simple notebook. With the possibility of tilting you can use the blur effect.

XP-PEN Deco 02

Second version of this tablet model that adds a multifunction ring, designed for left and right handed users. With this you can make different adjustments and improve the area of ​​your work with the possibility of navigating through the settings. It is fully compatible with macOS and especially with those programs that are common in graphic designers.

It is portable and durable, having a 10 x 5.63 cm size of active drawing surface to paint and create creative works. It is only 9 mm thick so it can be easily carried in any bag or backpack. Likewise, if you are working on a MacBook, it should be noted that it has a universal USB-C input so that you do not have to carry connection hubs.

GAOMON S620

Model that is passive as it does not include a battery nor does it require it to be charged. The same thing happens to the ballpoint pen, thus managing to draw or paint without any kind of interruption. In addition, it has two buttons that are programmable. In this way the rocker switch also allows to create new functions.

If we focus on the pen, we must highlight the 8192 levels of pressure that it includes with four keys customizable by the user. In this case the button when pressed can change the tool or activate the eraser. The 266 PPS / resolution transfer rate with an active surface of 6.5 x 4 inches. This size is easy to transport and above all light so that it does not involve a significant effort.

What model do we recommend?

If you are a professional person, we should always recommend using a tablet that has a touch screen. This connects to the Mac and allows you to replicate everything that is being viewed, being compatible with numerous image editing programs. Specifically, we opted for the HUION model, the Kamavas Pro 16. It has a screen of a considerable size, although without being too large, and with an image quality and also a pen that is ideal for any draftsman.

Second, if you are a beginner, you should opt for other models that do not have a screen and are inexpensive. To be more precise, of all the tablets discussed, we recommend the UGEE S1060. It has several quick access buttons at the top that significantly improves workflow. In addition, the pen does not have any type of battery to recharge, so work is not interrupted.