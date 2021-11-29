In case you are looking to get started in this fascinating world, you will be interested in programs that are free. GIMP is a really interesting option since it can access any type of user and have tools that are close to professionals. Specifically, there are many users who categorize GIMP as the Photoshop that is free.

GIMP has tools that are used for retouching and editing images, as well as for drawing free forms or photomontages. All this within a free license and open source project. It is important to note that developers strive to offer different updates that provide powerful tools and that can be similar to the payment options that we are going to discuss.

Adobe photoshop

This application is known by the vast majority of users due to the amount of professional tools it includes. It is intended for image editing but also for graphic design tasks. It has everything you need to edit photos, create illustrations and also 3D images. Furthermore, it is completely compatible with graphic design tablets that can be found in the market.

The only problem you have is that we mean the suite of programs offered by Adobe. That is why if you want to have the official version installed and with periodic updates, you will need to have a monthly or yearly subscription at the service of Adobe. Although, the company allows some discounts depending on the type of user that will require this suite of programs.

Pixelmator

This is another application that is surely known to many people. It is said to be a option similar to Photoshop but with a lower price. It has a large number of tools to be able to edit any type of photograph or drawing that you have made. In addition, it has the advantage of the fact that the developers designed it especially for macOS, exploiting all the features that are included natively.

It has a modern, single-window interface to work comfortably. However, the really smart thing is that it allows you to paint digital pictures with various brushes that have been designed by hand. Although, you can customize different parameters such as the texture and being compatible with digital graphics tablets. All the work you do can be saved in a RAW format to have access to files that have a really high quality.

Vector Centered Options

If you are a graphic designer, you will undoubtedly be fed up with doing vector design. This is a very large part that allows you to create authentic works of art in a very simple way. In Mac there are many options that can be found to work with vectors and that we show you below.

Adobe illustrator

As we have discussed previously, Adobe offers a number of tools that are essential for designers and also have options for vector design. Specifically Illustrator offers all the necessary tools to be able to create logos, icons, drawings, typographic or illustrations to print or publish them on any web page. The really interesting thing is that it can be created quickly thanks to the artificial intelligence technologies which are added thanks to Adobe Sensei.

And if you are starting with this tool, don’t worry. As soon as you enter you will have access to a training panel with numerous tutorials and content to inspire you and further improve your skills. If you dedicate yourself to 3D illustrations, you will also have the option of giving it a different look, and that will make you much more creative when starting to work making customers more satisfied.

CorelDRAW

This is another application that with Illustrator is essential to mention when talking about vector design. With this program you will embark on an authentic adventure of vector graphic design thought in many sectors. It is perfectly suited to whether you want to carry out a creative or technical design with specific plans. Likewise, by paying the annual subscription you will have access to a wide range of tools that will allow you to start and finish any type of project that you have ahead of you.

Specialized in designing labels to print in a large format, but also to make clothing and textiles. Likewise, it can also be designed to make plans, maps and diagrams. That is why we are facing an application that is designed for many sectors and that any graphic designer can take advantage of. The problem is that it has a quite high price, although it will end up compensating if it is used in a professional environment.

Vectr

In the event that you are not very clear about entering the world of vector design, this may be the best option to avail yourself of. This is because we are facing a free app and it does not require a subscription to start using it. Although it does not have the professional functions of the premium options that we have discussed, it may be enough to test the waters and find out first-hand if you are liking it.

Among the options included, the possibility of create layers, integrate shapes and also have access to the pencil tool. As you can see, it is quite complete for basic use and also includes access to the web version. This is to allow you to access the edition at any time and from any computer at no additional cost.

The ideal ones for layout

In the last stage of any designer’s work, it is quite likely that they will have to do layout tasks. In this way you can organize the written or visual space to leave everything square. Above all, it is designed to be able to create brochures or organize information in an attractive way. Here are the best options for Mac.

Adobe Indesign

This is one of the tools most used by designers to be able to do layout. And once again, we talk about an option that is integrated into the Adobe suite in its professional field with a monthly or annual payment. Provides the tools you need to layout the work, add text, create tables, graphics and with what you can get to have authentic digital books or magazines.

All this is achieved thanks to the tools that are included that are professional. And in case you don’t have much idea of ​​how to move around the interface, don’t worry. You will always have different available tutorials That will have the objective that you learn how to make a perfect layout and above all have the necessary ideas through templates that have been created.

Affinity Publisher

A tool that is essential to be able to make professional layouts of any type of content. You will be in front of a professional desktop publishing software to work with books, magazines or marketing materials such as social media or website templates. It works in a fluid and intuitive way that allows you to combine images, graphics and text to turn them into magnificent designs ready to be published.

It has advanced features such as master pages, facing page spreads, grids, or advanced typography. That is why you will be facing a software that has everything you need to have a perfect design. The obvious problem you have is that it is not a free option. You must get a license on its official website to be able to access all the necessary resources.

The ones we recommend

There are many tools that we have seen in this article that are aimed at making the work of graphic designers easier. In the event that you dedicate yourself to a professional design sector, we should certainly recommend the use of the adobe suite to be able to access a wide range of programs on Mac that we have discussed. They all aim for you to get your work done in the most productive way possible.

But if you don’t like Adobe, there are obviously other tools available such as Pixelmator. This app is specially designed for Apple computers, taking advantage of all its power. The options they include are quite similar to those of Adobe, but at a lower price so it is interesting to give it a chance to test it in depth.