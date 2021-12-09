M-Sport has always been a special coach. King of rallies, capable of having a vehicle under each technical specification, the British structure also has room to meet the most exotic demands of its customers. As a result of this work, Malcolm Wilson’s structure has created M-Sport Special Vehicles (MS-SV), a department exclusively dedicated to serving projects that fall outside the FIA ​​rally pyramid. To launch this new platform, M-Sport has presented its particular FIAT Panda R5 4×4, a vehicle that combines the forms of the legendary FIAT Panda with all the aerodynamic and mechanical power of the R5 category, now known as ‘Rally2’. The result is simply spectacular, no matter how much it is a vehicle that cannot be homologated to compete.

Although M-Sport has its main focus of work on Ford cars, from the new Puma Rally1 to the Fiesta Rally5, through the ‘Rally2’, ‘Rally3’ and ‘Rally4’ versions of the B-segment model, this time the preparer’s technicians have worked on a vehicle of another brand. It is a FIAT Panda 4×4 that has been given the soul of an R5. This means, first of all, that this ‘little’ Panda 4×4 It has the same 1.6-liter EcoBoost engine that equips the Ford Fiesta Rally2, which allows you to enjoy almost 300 hp and 450 Nm of maximum torque. The propeller is associated with a five-speed sequential gearbox. The front and rear differential are uniquely designed for this model. How can it be otherwise, this FIAT Panda 4×4 is all-wheel drive.

This Panda R5 4×4 has a body widened by 360 mm. and radical shapes that respond to the aerodynamic needs of this model. The aggressive wheel arches or the huge rear diffuser with the central exhaust outlet show the good work done by M-Sport. in this model. There is no lack of detail in this Panda R5 4×4, to the point that inside it equips all the safety elements typical of an R5 vehicle -‘Rally2’- such as baquets with six-point seat belts, an FIA homologated safety cage and fire extinguishers. Of course, there are also certain echoes of the original Panda with a very basic design dashboard inspired by the original version.