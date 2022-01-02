M-Sport wants to start the WRC hybrid era on the right foot and emulate the performance you achieved in the last major regulatory change. Although to win two drivers’ titles again as it happened then seems difficult, the Cumbria team is putting all possible means to strengthen your project. If at the driver level it will have Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux full time during the 2022 season, with the ‘addition’ of Sébastien Loeb in its part program, in the technical area the team also presents new features. In fact, M-Sport has promoted Chris Williams and placed him as the new technical director of the World Cup project. Williams replaces Christian Loriaux, now part of Hyundai’s WRC program.

Chris Williams is one of the most recognizable faces on the M-Sport technical staff., with more than 25 years of service in the ranks of the British structure. In fact, Williams has been actively involved in the development of virtually every M-Sport vehicle in the World Rally Championship since the 2005 Group N Ford Fiesta ST. How could it be otherwise, Chris has been an important part of the development of the Ford Puma Rally1, a vehicle with which Craig Breen is very optimistic: «I feel very comfortable with the car. His demeanor is natural and that can only be a good thing going into next season. Looking back, I am very happy with how the tests have gone since September. We are ready to compete.

Gus Greensmith It has also been very positive about the performance of the Ford Puma and the ‘Rally1’ in general: “«I am part of a very exciting project. Everything feels good and I think we have a very exciting generation of cars. They may have had a lot of negative press, but they are going to be a lot faster than the cars we’ve had so far. And aesthetically they look good. The cars that we have driven this year were designed in 2017 and five years is for a great development. The same will happen with the ‘Rally1’. I think fans have been able to see videos of the Ford Puma tests, but it is still in development. I think we are going to have a very strong vehicle. We are all optimistic. We have the speed, but now we have to achieve results».