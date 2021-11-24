With a high level, he started the SuperCopa Unity, the last tournament of the year of Counter Strike: Global Offensive that organizes the League of Professional Videogames in the country. After the first day, Coscu Army, River, Leviathan, WAP, Stone, Nocturns, Catch2 and Ualá Pampas they continue in the upper bracket, while their rivals fell to the losers bracket.

During the first day of the tournament, Coscu Army beat eBro Gaming by 16 to 9 in Nuke; later River plate surpassed Maycam evolve by 16 to 9 on the same map; while Leviathan Esports beat Wygers Esports by 16 to 7 in Mirage; and WAP Esports crushed Malvinas Gaming by 16 to 3 in Inferno.

During the second day, Stone Movistar opened the date by expiring Furious Gaming by 16 to 12 in Nuke. Later, Nocturns Gaming defeated Hawks from 16 to 11 in Inferno; Catch2 Gaming he was left with the victory before Boca Juniors by WO; and Ualá Pampas surpassed 9z Academy by 16 to 8 at Mirage.

The tournament consists of only one playoff bracket and with these results, all teams continue in the race while those who were defeated went to the lower bracket, so if they lose once again they will be eliminated from the competition. The Counter Strike: Global Offensive Unity Super Cup is held every Monday and Tuesday from 6:00 p.m., and can be viewed live on official channels Twitch and Youtube of the LVP.

Share it with whoever you want