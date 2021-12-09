LVP SuperCopa Unity: WAP Esports and Stone Movistar will fight for the first ticket to the final

WAP Esports and Stone Movistar will fight for the first place in the final in the CS: GO SuperCopa Unity winners bracket. Know all the details In this note!

There is little left to know the outcome of the SuperCopa Unity, and this one does not stop having surprises. The Rosario organization of WAP Esports hit and beat River plate, to get into the final of the upper bracket, while Stone is the second team that will seek to advance to the final after defeating Ualá Pampas.

The week began with the lower bracket matches, where Coscu Army eliminated 9z Academy by 16 to 13 in Overpass; later Boca Juniors beat Leviathan Esports by 16 to 6 in Inferno; Hawks surpassed Nocturns Gaming by 19 to 16; and Malvinas Gaming closed the day with a landslide victory over Catch2 Gaming by 16 to 2.

The next day, the first finalists of the upper bracket were defined. On the one hand, WAP Esports surprised River plate (champion of Closing 2021) and relegated them to the lower bracket 16-14 at Nuke, while on the other side Stone Movistar surpassed Ualá Pampas in Inferno by 16-11. Later, in the losers bracket, the Xeneize beat Coscu Army by WO, and Falklands outscored Hawks 16-12 on Nuke.

The Super Cup is the last tournament of CS: GO of the year organized by LVP. This faces the 16 teams that participated in the Closure of the Unity League Flow in a playoff box. All teams have two lives, since the format consists of a winners bracket and a losers bracket. The tournament is disputed Monday and Tuesday starting at 18: 00hs and all the meetings can be seen live through the official channels of Twitch and Youtube of the Professional Video Game League.

