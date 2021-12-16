LVP SuperCopa Unity: Stone Movistar is the first finalist and waits for Boca Juniors or WAP Esports

Stone Movistar is the first finalist of the Unity SuperCopa and waits for Boca Juniors or WAP Esports. Know all the details In this note!

After the penultimate week of the SuperCopa Unity of the Professional Videogame League, Stone Movistar became the first runner-up by defeating WAP Esports by 2 to 0, and now it will wait for Boca Juniors or by What A Player, who will play Monday for the last spot from the lower bracket.

On Monday the teams that played the first BO3 of the losers bracket were defined. On the one hand, Boca Juniors entered the next stage by winning an intense classic against River plate, since after two overtimes the Xeneize won 22-19 on Nuke. On the other hand and with Kun as stand in, Malvinas Gaming surpassed Ualá Pampas by 16 to 13 in Inferno.

Later, the first day of the week closed with the first BO3 of the contest, in which the first finalist of the tournament was defined. In this, Stone Movistar crushed WAP Esports by 2 to 0 with NikoM as stand in in the absence of Andrew. The first map was Nuke, in which the golems they won by 16 to 6, and in Overpass they won by 16 to 6.

The next day, Boca Juniors Y Malvinas Gaming they disputed the passage to the final of the lower bracket. In this, the Xeneize he won the series 2-0 by beating Malvinas 16-6 at Nuke and 16-2 at Overpass. With these results, Blue and Gold will play against WAP Esports for the second pass to the final.

The Super Cup is the last tournament of CS: GO of the year organized by LVP. Face the 16 teams that participated in the Closure of the Unity League Flow in a playoff box. The tournament is held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. and all matches can be seen live through the official channels of Twitch Y Youtube of the Professional Video Game League.

