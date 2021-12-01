LVP SuperCopa Unity: River, WAP, Stone and Ualá Pampas remain undefeated after two weeks

River Plate, WAP Esports, Stone Movistar and Ualá Pampas remain undefeated after two weeks of the Unity SuperCopa. Know all the details In this note!

A new week of competition of the SuperCopa Unity, in which River Plate, WAP Esports, Stone Movistar and Ualá Pampas they are the only undefeated. On the other hand, eBro Gaming, Wygers Argentina, Furious Gaming and Maycam evolve they fell in the lower bracket and became the first eliminated from the competition.

The week began with the lower bracket matches, where the first eliminated were met. 9z Academy opened the third date by beating The Lions by 16 to 7 in Nuke; Later, Boca Juniors surpassed The pandas from 16 to 11 in Inferno; Hawks beat Wygers Argentina by 16 to 12 in Nuke; and Malvinas Gaming closed the day by 19 to 15 before Skull in Nuke.

The next day, the winners’ key matches were played, where River plate won the first cross against Coscu Army by 16 to 9 in Nuke; Behind this, WAP Esports beat Leviathan Esports from 16 to 14 in Inferno; Stone Movistar beat Nocturns Gaming by 16 to 9 in Nuke; and Ualá Pampas closed the week with a 16 to 10 in his favor against Catch2 Gaming.

The Super Cup Unity organized by LVP faces the 16 teams that participated in the Closure of the Unity League Flow in a playoff box. All teams have two lives, since the format consists of a winners bracket and a losers bracket. The tournament is held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. and all matches can be seen live through the official channels of Twitch and YouTube of the Professional Video Game League.

