LVP SuperCopa Flow: Stone Movistar defeated Boca and was the leader of group A

Stone Movistar defeated Boca Juniors and was the leader of group A for the playoffs of the SuperCopa Flow.





Stone Movistar, Boca Juniors and Undead Gaming they are the first classififallen to the playoffs of the SuperCopa Flow. The three teams positioned themselves on the podium in group A and managed to get their ticket to the next stage, where they are already waiting for them. Globant Emerald Team and Savage Esports. Secondly, Ragnarok Esports and WAP Esports they were eliminated.

Stone He did not seize the tip of the table until the last minute. The Golems they managed to surpass Ragnarok Esports in a bulky way, and before Mouth they defined the top of the table in the penultimate game of the day. The Xeneize He arrived undefeated, but crossed a Stone who did not give his arm to twist at any time, and despite the parity throughout the game, The Golems they achieved an extermination that gave them victory.

Below was the set of the Mouth, that despite having fallen to the organization of Diego schwartzman, they achieved an essential victory against Undead Gaming, where they were crushed in every respect with an extraordinary Serious from Style. In third place and last classified they were the undead, who beat WAP Esports.

In the last positions of the group A and eliminated from the contest was Ragnarok Esports and the whole Rosarino. Both organizations were left with 1 victory and 1 loss. On the second day, both lost their first game, and in the cross between both won WAP Esports.

With these results, the table looked like this:

The Flow SuperCup will take place for the third consecutive year and will face the majority of the 12 teams that participated in both splits of the Master Flow League. The competition takes place on Thursdays and Fridays starting at 18: 00hs and can be seen live through the official channels of Twitch and Youtube of the League of Professional Videogames.

