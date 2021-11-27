LVP SuperCopa Flow: Stone is the first finalist, while Savage and Boca will play the second place

Stone Movistar is the first finalist of the Flow SuperCopa, while Savage Esports and Boca Juniors will play the second place. Know all the details In this note!

After defeating Boca Juniors by 2 to 0, Stone Movistar became the first team to qualify for the final of the SuperCopa Flow 2021. On the other hand, wait for the winner of the lower bracket, in which the Xeneize and Savage Esports. The latter eliminated Globant Emerald Team already River plate in the previous keys to access the semifinals.

On Wednesday not only did he have the first best-of-3 series in these playoffs, but before this one, River plate defeated Undead BK. Dandy it was crushing with Vex, and championed a Millionaire who managed to take most of the objectives and the game in just under half an hour. Later, Savage Esports eliminated the current champion after a great game. While they had some drawbacks in the early game, Los Osos showed a great macrogame, which allowed them to have great control over the map. The good performances of Bread and Strange, allowed Savage to get the Baron and close the game.

Behind this, Stone Movistar and Boca Juniors they disputed the first passage to the final of the tournament in a BO3. In the initial game, The Golems They took a lot of advantages in the first few minutes, which allowed them to get the dragons and the opening of the map. In the last minutes, the LeBlanc from Thermos it was decisive for the victory. With 1 to 0 in your favor, Thermos had again LeBlanc open, champion with whom he took many advantages in the early game. While the Xeneize He managed to contain his rivals, his rivals crushed them in half an hour and made it 2 to 0.

The next day, Savage Esports defeated River plate by 2 to 0 to reach the semifinal of the lower bracket. In the first game they did not have many problems, since they managed to seize some objectives, and after obtaining the Nashor they put themselves in advantage. The second match was more even. The team fights culminated with few kills and both squads were cautious, however the Jayce from Bread was essential in the last fights of the game, which determined the 2-0 for the Bears.

The third edition of the SuperCopa Flow is about to come to an end. It faced most of the 12 teams that participated in both splits of the Master Flow League and will crown Stone, Boca or Savage as champions in the coming weeks. The competition takes place on Thursdays and Fridays starting at 6:00 p.m. and can be seen live through the official channels of Twitch and Youtube of the League of Professional Videogames.

