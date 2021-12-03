LVP SuperCopa Flow: Savage Esports is champion after defeating Stone 4 to 0

Savage Esports defeated Stone Movistar 4-0 in the final of the Flow SuperCup and was crowned champion of the tournament. Know all the details In this note!

Having fallen into the losers bracket of the SuperCopa Flow, Savage esports began to climb until the final of the tournament, where he was crowned champion after defeating Stone Movistar by 4 to 0. The Bears they dominated the golems in all the games, and they got their first title after being runners-up in the Closing 2021 of the Master Flow League.

Arriving from loser bracket, Savage had to win 4 games instead of 3. In the first crossing there was a lot of parity, however the Lucian from Lac began to unbalance the game, and gave his team a gold advantage. This, coupled with good line pressure, allowed Los Osos to climb perfectly. With all the advantages in their favor, the runners-up of the Closure they got a Nashor with which they closed the game in 28 minutes.

The start of the second match was full of action. There were many clashes and many rotations in search of assassinations on both sides. Yes OK Stone had advantages in line pressure, failed to gain a substantial advantage. Savage it got an imbalance with the help of the Nashor, since after this they carried out an extermination and destroyed the nexus.

CHAMPION CHAMPION! 🎉 @SavageOficialGG @SavageOficialGG he stays with the end of the #SuperCopaFlow 🏆 after an impressive series 4 – 0 over @stonesportsteam 🎉 Congratulations! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/OR8DQbuLbr – LVP Liga Master Flow (@LVPargLoL) December 2, 2021

In the third meeting the I ne from Strange it was unstoppable. His rotations and his talent with the champion made a big difference in favor of the Bears, who climbed in an incredible way and managed to close the crossing early.

The Golems they were on the ropes in the fourth game. Despite this, Naz He was very offensive in the early game as he rotated very well into the center lane and constantly invaded the jungle of QQ. With everything against it, the I ne from Strange got a pentakill that got them back in the game, and in a worked way, crushed Stone in the late game.

The roster made up of Pan, QQ, Strange, Lac and IgnaVilu won the long-awaited title, after being runners-up in the Closing 2021 of the Master Flow League organized by the Professional Video Game League. The squad was undoubtedly one of the best of the second half of the year, and the SuperCopa Flow proved it.

