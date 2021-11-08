LVP SuperCopa Flow: Leviatán Esports was left with two victories and the top of group B

Leviatán Esports was left with two victories and with the top of group B in the SuperCopa Flow organized by the LVP of Argentina. Know all the details In this note!

After the first week of the SuperCopa Flow, two teams seized the top of the table in their respective groups. On thursday he did it Boca Juniors, and the next day he got it Leviathan Esports, who defeated Maycam evolve already Ualá Pampas and dominates group B unbeaten.

In the first place with two victories he was Leviathan. Yes OK Daedra is the least experienced of the squad, the mid laner proved to have a lot of potential, since he was the MVP in the two victories that the Marine dragon on the second date. The champions of Opening 2021 they defeated Maycam evolve in their first encounter after climbing perfectly and destroying the nexus with the help of the Baron Nashor in almost half an hour of play. Later, they surpassed Ualá Pampas with a composition intended for team fights.

In second place in group B were River Plate, Maycam Evolve and Ualá Pampas. The millionaire, with familiar faces on his roster, managed to beat eBro Gaming fleetingly with the intractable Zoe from Dandy, but fell before Foxes in a very even encounter in the early game, but that got out of control in the late game.

Finally, The pandas they took their only point of the day before The Lions. The Viego from Go and the Ziggs from Cap they crushed their rivals in every fight, which made it easy for him to Maycam being able to climb calmly and get a quick gold difference that was impossible to overcome.

The SuperCopa Flow will take place for the third consecutive year and will face the majority of the 12 teams that participated in both splits of the Master Flow League. The competition takes place on Thursdays and Fridays starting at 18: 00hs and can be seen live through the official channels of Twitch and Youtube of the League of Professional Videogames.

Read: Xbox Game Pass is coming to Android TV soon