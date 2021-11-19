LVP SuperCopa Flow: Globant, Boca, Undead and Stone stood out on the first day of the playoffs

Globant Emerald, Boca Juniors, Undead BK and Stone Movistar stood out in the first day of the playoffs of the SuperCopa Flow. Know all the details In this note!

The first day of the playoffs of the SuperCopa Flow it featured some surprises, as well as an expected debut. None of the teams was eliminated (since they fell to the lower bracket), the date included the victory of Globant, that debuted with victory against River; from Mouth, that broke the undefeated Leviathan; from Undead, that beat Savage; and from Stone; which was higher than Ualá Pampas.

The first match of the afternoon was left in the hands of the current champion of the Master Flow League. Globant Emerald Team made his tournament debut against River plate, at a junction where the millionaire He stood up very well in fights, and presented his rivals with a lot of problems. However, to the Emerald it was enough with a team fight started by the Camille from Nate and the Gallium from Plugo to get the victory.

At the next junction, Boca Juniors gave the first surprise of the day by defeating a Leviathan Esports that arrived undefeated. From the hand of Read without from Style, The Xeneize he achieved a hard-fought victory. Despite the twists and turns and the Marine dragon was very close to the rival nexus, The blue and Gold set the maximum Rift bonuses to win.

Later a renewed Undead BK surpassed the Clausura 2021 runner-up. All the players made a great contribution, and after dominating in all areas of the map and achieving a Baron Nashor early, the no diecoughs closed the game in their favor.

In the last meeting, Stone Movistar relegated the lower bracket to Ualá Pampas. The match presented parity, but the great pressure on the lines allowed the Golems get an advantage in gold that was enough to take a team fight and later the nexus of foxes.

With these results, the table looked like this:

The SuperCopa Flow takes place for the third consecutive year and faces the majority of the 12 teams that participated in both splits of the Master Flow League. The competition takes place on Thursdays and Fridays starting at 18: 00hs and can be seen live through the official channels of Twitch and Youtube of the League of Professional Videogames.

