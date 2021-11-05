LVP SuperCopa Flow: Boca Juniors was the only leader of group A with 2 victories

Boca Juniors was the only leader of group A of the Flow SuperCopa after defeating Ragnarok Esports and WAP Esports. Know all the details In this note!

The third edition of the SuperCopa Flow, and on the first day, Boca Juniors was the most outstanding, since it was positioned as the only leader of group A by defeating Ragnarok Gaming already WAP Esports. Below, the Rosario squad were equaled with a victory, Stone Movistar and Undead BKwhile deep down fell Ragnarok with two losses.

With a mix of seasoned players and a few rookies, the Xeneize managed to prevail against Ragnarok Gaming in his debut in the top flight in Argentina. The match was fairly even, and despite the mistakes made, Boca was able to take the victory by getting an extermination.

Later, Undead BK and Stone Movistar starred in the second game. From the first minutes The Golems dominated the game hand in hand Sylas from Thermos and the Viego de Naz. With all the objectives and a perfect scaling, Wamu He also managed to get strong in the late game, and with the help of the Baron Nashor they managed to pressure even the rival nexus to win the match.

In the third crossing, Boca achieved its second consecutive victory against Rosario. Yes OK WAP Esports had a good early game and maintained a good performance throughout the match, the Xeneize he put up good team fights and positioned himself better than his rivals, taking the game after 38 minutes.

The Undead they managed to win the fourth match of the day. With a Neadz rampaging with LeBlanc, Undead BK dominated in all respects before Ragnarok Esports. They obtained all the objectives, and they raised a very clean macrogame, so they could take their first point.

The first date closed with the surprising and worked victory of WAP Esports upon Stone Movistar. The Golems they dominated much of the game, where they managed to get a difference of 10,000 gold units. Slowly, WAP took ground on the map and seized his rivals in disarray, which allowed him to reduce the disadvantage, to such an extent that in the 47th minute they achieved several kills that opened the way to the base of the Golems.

The Flow SuperCup will take place for the third consecutive year and will face the majority of the 12 teams that participated in both splits of the Master Flow League. The competition takes place on Thursdays and Fridays starting at 18: 00hs and can be seen live through the official channels of Twitch and Youtube of the League of Professional Videogames.

