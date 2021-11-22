LVP SuperCopa Flow: Boca Juniors and Stone Movistar are the finalists of the winners bracket

Boca Juniors and Stone Movistar are the finalists of the SuperCopa Flow winners bracket after defeating Globant and Undead. Know all the details In this note!

The SuperCopa Flow It is in the final stretch, since the finalists of the winners bracket were met. Boca Juniors and Stone Movistar they will try to pass to the definition after defeating Globant Emerald Team already Undead BK respectively. On the other hand, Leviathan Esports and Ualá Pampas they were out of the contest.

River plate and Ualá Pampas They not only played the first game of the day, but also defined the first team that would be eliminated from the tournament. Even though there was a lot of action in the center lane, the match was very close. However, the Seraphine from Dandy and the Xin Zhao from Shookz unbalanced the balance in favor of Millionaire, who not only dominated in team fights, but also the Dragon Soul and the rival Nexus.

On the next turn, Savage Esports stayed in the tournament. The current runner-up presented a very offensive composition, which did not give respite to Leviathan Esports. The Bears, flagged by the Yasuo from Bread and the read Without from QQ, they managed to stay alive in the cup and eliminated one of the strongest rosters.

After having beaten the Marine dragon in the previous key, Boca Juniors Send to Globant Emerald Team to the lower bracket. Although the first minutes were very even, the Xeneize showed a great macrogame and surpassed the Emerald without letting him breathe. With all the dragons and great control of the map, they were victorious in just over half an hour and became the first runner-up.

The last crossing had Undead BK already Stone Movistar as protagonists. The fights for the objectives was the main attraction of the meeting, which had constant twists and turns. The Ancestral Dragon was the one who defined the winner, since after a teamfight that was in favor of The Golems, the set of Diego schwartzman went on to definition.

The SuperCopa Flow will take place for the third consecutive year and will face the majority of the 12 teams that participated in both splits of the Master Flow League. The competition takes place on Thursdays and Fridays starting at 18: 00hs and can be seen live through the official channels of Twitch and Youtube of the League of Professional Videogames.

