LVP Liga Master Flow: Applications opened for 2022 split after Savage Esports departure

Following the announcement of the closure of Savage Esports, applications were opened for the 2022 Master Flow League splits. Find out all the details in this note!

Through an advertisement on their social networks, the Professional Video Game League expressed that they are looking for a new team to compete in the 2022 splits, since Savage esports will not participate in LVP tournaments. As announced by the organization, this is because the team closes its doors due to force majeure.

With the departure of The Bears of the Master Flow League, the LVP He opened the postulates so that the team that is interested in taking his place can enter the league. The team must present its business plan, brand plan and sports plan, and must send the application before the December 23th. All details regarding applications can be found at this link.

For its part, Savage esports announced the following day through a statement that the organization will cease to function. As stated, they will stop carrying out their activities due to a situation of force majeure, although no further details were given in this regard. The Bears They were one of the most outstanding teams of the year in the Master Flow League, where with many young players they got the runner-up in the Closing 2021 and they were crowned in the Super Cup after defeating Stone Movistar.

With 12 participating teams, this is the second organization to unsubscribe from the Master Flow League looking forward to 2022 after the departure of Naguará Team. Both teams entered the tournament this year but unlike Naguará, which had many inconveniences to achieve good results, Savage he was surrounded by young talent that allowed him to dream of the promotion / relegation of the ALL.

Share it with whoever you want