LVP - All 2021 Flow Master League and Flow Unity League Champions

Review with us all the champions of the Master Flow League and the Unity League Flow organized by the Professional Video Game League in 2021. Find out all the details In this note!

The Professional Video Game League held some of the biggest tournaments in League of Legends Y Counter Strike: Global Offensive. The Master Flow League and the Unity League Flow They had exciting finishes, and champions who showed a great level.

In a renewed Master Flow League, the 2021 Apertura champion was San Lorenzo Esports, organization represented by the roster of Leviathan Esports. The Azulgrana was positioned in second place in the regular phase, and did not have many problems to reach the definition, while on the other hand, River plate he hit and eliminated Undead Gaming, a squad that was unbeatable in the first stage. In an extremely passionate soccer final, The crows they won 3 to 1 and lifted their first trophy in history.

In the next split, Globant Emerald Team made big changes to his roster. With the arrival of top level players, The Emerald He managed to dominate the first stage of the contest and was left with the Clausura without many complications. But for this, he had to circumvent Naguará Team, to Ualá Pampas already Savage esports in the final, where he beat them 3-0.

To end the year, LVP carried out for the third consecutive year the SuperCopa Flow, where the 12 organizations that competed in the year participated. In this, The Bears They took revenge for the final of the Clausura 2021 and managed to get their first and last cup (as the team closed its doors). Despite falling to the lower bracket early, they eliminated the defending champion and reached the finish against Stone Movistar, where they defeated them in an overwhelming 4-0.

On the side of Counter Strike: Global Offensive, the Opening 2021 was left in the hands of Coscu Army, squad that got the two-time championship after beating Malvinas Gaming in an unforgettable 3 to 2. In the regular phase they were in second place, and in the playoffs they climbed to the final after beating Nocturns Gaming already Leviathan Esports by 2 to 0.

In the next split the format changed. Four new organizations entered the league, and this one had an instance prior to the league phase. The champion of Closure it was River plate, which surpassed a strong Leviathan by 3 to 1. In his first participation in the Unity League Flow, The Millionaire he excelled in the early stages of the competition, and in the playoffs he dominated Ualá Pampas already Furious Gaming to reach the series before him Marine dragon.

Finally, the last cup that took place this year was the SuperCopa Unity, where there were many surprises, but without a doubt, the most resonant was the great performance of WAP Esports, a squad that eliminated the last two finalists and reached the final. However, on the other side he found himself facing Stone Movistar, an organization that had just suffered some changes, but which took the title by winning 2-0.

