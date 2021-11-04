Experts such as Fflur Roberts, vice president of Luxury Goods at Euromonitor International; Melissa Álvarez, BCC project leader in Mexico; Salvatore Ferragamo, CEO of Il Borro; Luis Pons, architect and designer; Silvia Tcherassi, fashion designer; Claudia Paetzold, curator and artistic director, and Clarissa Egaña, founder of Port de Bras. Together they will seek to shed light on the role of the luxury industry in social welfare, climate change and disruptive innovation, while anticipating the challenges and difficulties that come with it in the short and medium term, as well as possible solutions.

Cándida Fernández de Calderón, director of Fomento Cultural Banamex, will receive the LuxuryLab Global Award, for the support she has given to artisans during the pandemic through the Great Masters of Popular Art program. This recognition celebrates the people who are generating positive changes in society, and is materialized with a trophy created by Nino Bauti, in collaboration with the Brazilian firm St. James.

This year, Riviera Nayarit is the guest destination, chosen for its natural and cultural wealth, as well as its sustainability and the exclusive experiences that take place in its 23 micro-destinations.