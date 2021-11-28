Seville is, as many of you already know, a fascinating city and a restless capital that does not stop giving new places to a traveler looking for new experiences. To this tour of key places, a new one is added this fall. The Royal Mint It reopens its doors after 10 years of ceasing its activity.

Its history, which begins in the 16th century, is strongly linked to the cultural past of this place on the banks of the Guadalquivir. What used to be a center for the production of money has today become a series of exclusive apartments that will allow the traveler to enjoy and know the benefits of a city that does not rest.

The comprehensive reform of the space has made it possible to open the doors of six apartments one to three bedrooms and four penthouses one and two bedroom duplexes equipped with amenities and qualities that provide great comfort. In the case of the latter, they also have a series of terraces with magnificent views to the city.

All of them have received the name of emblematic spaces paying homage to their surroundings: Real Alcazar, Archivo de Indias, Torre de la Plata, Tobacco Factory, La Maestranza, Torre del Oro, La Giralda, La Caridad, Casa Pilatos and Los Venerables.

Its design and conceptualization, the work of architect Javier Bethencourt, fully respects the original architecture of the building, something that has been essential since the beginning of the project. For this, the reform has been carried out taking as reference the original or local materials so that the building does not lose the identity and value that it has maintained over the years.

Something that they have also wanted to keep in the decoration of each of the rooms. For this, it has had the help of the interior designer Mónica Benjumea, from Kwanza Interiors. She has been in charge of reproducing all the original architectural elements and selecting each of the pieces that have given life and color to the spaces. Faithful to trends but without giving up the very essence of a city like Seville.

This connection with the environment is also reflected in the interest of the space to give visibility to its city by collaborating with 19th century photo collectors of Seville that will soon hang on the walls of the Real Casa de la Moneda. A gesture of solidarity with the past that forges the greatness of the Andalusian capital. What do you think of the result of the reform?

