Lamps are essential to complete the atmosphere in any space. And if you are looking for an ideal designer floor lamp to give a different touch and achieve a wow effect among your guests, Westwing just introduced Luomo.

This piece is a statement of intent thanks to its particular design. A jewel lamp that has been designed by the Westwing Collection team.





The new “LUOMO by Westwing Collection” lamp has a 1.50 meter size, and has a different design and full of art that is ideal to make a difference in any corner of the house.





It emits a very cozy indirect light, perfect to bring life to the darkest corners, or to create a different reading area. In addition, thanks to its subtle structure and its creamy white color it is a very versatile and timeless piece.





As stated by d, Creative Director of the Westwing Collection, the Luomo lamp “is one of the most important pieces in the collection, it attracts the attention of all eyes as if it were an authentic piece of art”.

More information | Westwing Now

In Decoesfera | Westwing launches its most sustainable and timeless collection, “We Care by Westwing Collection”

