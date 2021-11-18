Although tumors have existed for thousands of years, it has been in recent decades that they have shown an exponential increase. It is partly due to people living longer now, but also due to a change in lifestyle. One of the drawbacks is that they can develop anywhere on the body. On the other hand, there are also some that are more dangerous than others, such as lung cancer, which has the highest mortality rate in the world.

According to Dr. José Manuel Celaya, medical director of Bristol Myers Squibb Mexico, this phenomenon is due to the fact that most cases of this neoplasm are detected in late stages. This even occurs when metastasis has been generated and the problem has spread to other parts of the body such as the brain, bones, liver and adrenal glands.

“It is a disease that claims the lives of more than 80% of those who suffer from it; however, once detected, the prognosis is 4 to 5 months without treatment and up to three years with adequate therapy ”.

He explained that there are two types of lung cancer: small cell (small cell), which represents between 10-15% of diagnoses and non-small cell (non-small cell), which is the most common with 80-85% and It is divided into adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma.

Danger and warning signs

Based on the statistics of the World Health Organization (WHO), every year 10 million people die from some tumor. Although of this figure 2.21 deaths are caused by lung cancer and the trend continues to rise.

Although the majority of people with this type of neoplasm have a history of active or passive smoking, it is estimated that between 10% and 20% of all cases occur in those who have never smoked, being more frequent in women at an older age. earlier.

He added that other risk factors are family history, previous lung diseases, air pollution, consumption of arsenic in drinking water and exposure to second-hand smoke (for example, from cooking with wood inside the home), radon or asbestos. Faced with this situation, he said that it is essential to demystify this condition and eliminate the stigma that it is only exclusive to smokers.

“Unfortunately, symptoms such as a persistent cough that worsens in intensity or is accompanied by blood, shortness of breath, loss of weight or appetite, raspy or hoarse voice, and chest or bone pain, among others, do not appear until cancer it is in an advanced stage. Hence, in the presence of one or more of them, an oncologist should be consulted so that he can make an early diagnosis and offer the patient the most appropriate treatment according to his type of cancer ”.

How should lung cancer be detected?

In addition to the medical history and physical examination, he stated that a chest X-ray is often the first test that the health professional will order to find out if there are lesions in the lungs. If something looks suspicious, he will order additional studies such as a CT scan, MRI, mucosal analysis (sputum cytology), and biopsy.

Once the diagnosis has been confirmed, there are different treatment options such as surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Each one depends on the type of cancer, size, location, stage of the tumor and, in general, the patient’s health status.

Because lung cancer is a complex disease, Dr. Celaya indicated that individualized diagnosis and treatment is required.

“Science has advanced so much that today we better understand its biology, the mutations that occur at the genetic level and how certain proteins work in cancer cells, which has allowed the development of therapeutic innovations that are an alternative to surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy . These include immunotherapy, a type of treatment that stimulates or activates the immune system so that it recognizes and destroys malignant cells ”.

Clinical studies with immunotherapy or in combination with other therapies have shown a significant improvement in the patient; even when used first-line instead of conventional treatments.

Finally, Dr. José Manuel Celaya, explained that World Lung Cancer Day represents an opportunity to reflect on the urgent need for people to avoid risk factors and go to the doctor at the slightest symptom, since its early detection and the availability of new treatments are offering patients with this disease new hope, helping them live longer with better quality.