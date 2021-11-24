Lung.mx.- Worldwide, lung cancer is the most common type of cancer in men and the leading cause of cancer death in men and women. In Mexico, during 2020, lung cancer ranked as one of the 10 cancers with the highest incidence, registering 7,588 new cases and ranking fourth as the type of cancer with the highest number of deaths.

This disease begins when healthy lung cells change and grow uncontrollably, forming a tumor mass. Most of the people diagnosed are 65 years of age or older; a small number of people diagnosed are under 45 years of age.

Lung cancers are generally grouped into two main types: so-called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), about 80 to 85% of the total belongs to the latter group.

In this regard, the doctor Anna Maria Rojowska, Medical Manager at MSD, notes that “lung cancer in general does not produce signs or symptoms in the early stages, however, these usually appear when the disease is advanced.“

The most common symptoms are: recent cough that does not go away; coughing up blood, even in small amounts; difficulty breathing; chest pain; hoarseness; weightloss; recurrent respiratory tract infections; chronic tiredness; and weakness.

In addition to smoking, there are other risk factors, such as exposure to wood smoke, second-hand smoke, exposure to different carcinogens (radon, asbestos, uranium and arsenic, among others), some food supplements (beta-carotene), pollution environmental and family history.

Staging (s) is a way of describing where the cancer is located, whether and where it has spread, and whether it is affecting other parts of the body. Knowing the stage will help the doctor decide what type of treatment is best and can help predict a patient’s prognosis.

There are different types of treatments available for patients with non-small cell lung cancer, including: surgery; radiotherapy; chemotherapy; targeted therapy; and immunotherapy.

Treatment options and recommendations depend on several factors, including the type and stage of the cancer, possible side effects, and the preferences and general health of the patient.

So far there is no sure way to prevent lung cancer, but you can reduce your chances of getting it by avoiding risk factors, eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and exercising on most days of week.

