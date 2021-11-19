Full moon. PHOTO: MARGARITO PÉREZ RETANA / CUARTOSCURO.COM (Margarito Pérez /)

Many people choose to read the horoscope to have a reference of the personalities or actions that people take according to the sign to which they belong. Premonitions that are fulfilled or not according to who decides to believe. Even more so when the expected one approaches lunar eclipse. This will take place on Friday, November 19 and it is essential to know what will happen on that special date. Are you up for it?

This list is according to the digital portal Black Horoscope. It will depend on each one to believe the destination that will take him full of surprises.

ARIES

Take into account how your path is going from the economic side. You will feel the need to do numbers and see if this is worth it for you. You’ve never liked being too tight-fisted, but sometimes the situation calls for it.

Get organized and be responsible with your savings and think about your future. Of course, if you think that your job does not give you the money you need, do not hesitate for a single second and go out and find what you really deserve.

TAURUS

There will be monumental changes in very personal areas of your life that directly affect your identity. You don’t like changes at all, but you won’t be able to do anything to avoid them. You are going to feel very energetic and you are going to have to guide it on the right path so as not to mess it up.

Focus on your main challenges and do not stop fighting until you get what you have always wanted to have. Find yourself inside as a facet of you will come to light that you have never seen before.

GEMINI

Put your subconscious to the test because you are going to feel that a totally unknown part of you is going to start to wake up to stay by your side for a long time. Your mind is going to open up and you are finally going to start seeing things as they really are.

You must learn that things cannot be processed so fast, everything takes a process and you are beginning to be aware of it. Do not miss the opportunity to see inside yourself what no one has seen yet.

CANCER

This lunar eclipse will give you the opportunity to be yourself at all times without fear of feeling judged. Don’t miss out on this opportunity and get the most out of it.

Trust yourself like never before. Risk is part of life and if you have to risk to win, do not hesitate to do so. You have been hiding in the second line of battle for a long time and it is time to take action.

LEO

Leo, this eclipse is going to make you feel naked and vulnerable. You are going to let the whole world see what you have inside you and you don’t like that at all. You may feel a lot of pressure from all sides, at your work, in your social life, at home.

Don’t get overwhelmed and take a deep breath before losing your temper. Take advantage of this full moon eclipse to try to find a solid foundation in yourself and not depend on others to push you to the places you must go. Leo, you have a lot of personality, so show it.

VIRGO

It is a very important time to explore, expand and appreciate the different customs and cultures that surround you. You will feel inside the need to open up to the world and not stop learning.

Explore new worlds and delve into new pleasures. You have finally left your comfort zone, so do not hold back and let your interior experience things that you have never experienced before, you will not regret it.

POUND

Libra, this lunar eclipse will finally make you find that balance that you want so much. You have always been a person of giving everything, but you have never received the same in return.

It’s time to put the dots on the i’s and stop giving away so much love. Find the key to reciprocity and make all your relationships between halves.

It is time for everything to take a balance and that it is not just you who gives 100%. You can rest assured that people who truly value you will never abandon you.

SCORPIO

It is important that you think deeply about your relationships during this time to give each one the importance it deserves. Don’t let anything or anyone confuse you.

It is time to put the dots on the i’s. Take advantage of this full moon eclipse to find the answer to your needs within your relationships, that is, do not shut up and ask for everything you think is necessary to cover your needs.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius, you cannot normally stand still. You need your day to day to be full of thousands of adventures to live, but this lunar eclipse is going to make you need the opposite. You will feel the need to take a deep breath and relax a bit, it is time to rest and recharge your batteries.

Get to know yourself in a deep way and at the same time give your body and mind a little respite. Deep down, you know perfectly well that a break from time to time is necessary for creativity.

CAPRICORN

Capricorn, this lunar eclipse you will have the opportunity to connect with your most playful inner self. Your imagination will be on fire with super creative ideas. Don’t let anything or anyone stop this unexpected source of creativity and open yourself up to a new world.

Take advantage of this full moon eclipse to take up any creative project that you just started to leave everyone with their mouths open. It is a great opportunity to shine and show everyone how much you are worth. Never forget it.

AQUARIUM

Aquarius, this lunar eclipse is going to make you feel a little more sentimental than usual. Nostalgia is going to take hold of you because the past is going to start to flourish somewhere in your environment. Do not feel bad about it, you have not done wrong, you have learned from the past. You have known how to advance.

Take advantage of this full moon eclipse to take care of yourself and give you all the energy you need to continue fighting to fulfill your dreams. Do not let the intensity of the eclipse cloud your eyes and see things where there are none.

PSICIS

Pay attention because this eclipse will make you concentrate all your thoughts and ideas on practical plans to start taking advantage of all your imagination. You are going to have the need to make big plans and commit to them. You love living your life to the fullest because you know that life lasts two days and you’ve already lived one and a half. Take note.

That day you must show yourself and everyone that you are capable of accomplishing everything you set out to do. Don’t let bad fame limit you to continue with your progress.

WHAT ARE HOROSCOPES?

In accordance with Definition of, the horoscope is a predictive method. The notion is also used to name the text where those forecasts and to graphic that astrologers use to make a horoscope according to the representation of the Zodiac.

In addition, it is a prediction made by an astrologer when observing the graphical representation of the Zodiac, where the positions of the stars are shown at a given moment (usually the birth of an individual). According to those who believe in astrology, people born under the same zodiac sign share certain characteristics and their destiny is influenced by identical astral forces.

