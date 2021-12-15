Dell has a new proposal that can revolutionize the way we understand laptops, Luna is a concept that improves the repairability of these computers.

Technological equipment, like any other type of product, generates waste. The main drawback is that, unlike many others, they are made up of components that, for the most part, are toxic and very difficult to recycle.

This is one of the great problems of technology and one that is rarely taken into account. Both the extraction of the elements necessary to manufacture components and their manufacture are highly damaging to the environment.

Many manufacturers have begun to be aware of this situation and are betting on a new way of understanding technology. We have seen that Acer launched notebooks made with recycled materials, but what if we were a step above?

Dell may have the answer with its new proposal, Luna. This concept is, of course, still on the work table. But let us get an idea of ​​what the teams of the future can look like.

This laptop model would have an advantage over its competitors and, that is, it would be completely repairable. To access the interior of the device would not require much work, it can be disassembled in the easiest possible way.

Of course, that it can be repaired in a simple way is not the only thing that makes this equipment ecological. Dell has made a number of decisions like downsizing motherboards so they don’t consume as much.

Aspire Vero proposes an alternative to obtain all the power of a next-generation laptop, but from a sustainable point of view since it is made with post-consumer plastics.

In doing this, what Dell says is that the carbon footprint of the production of these motherboards is reduced by 50%. It’s a good way to use fewer resources and also generate less waste.

We will have to be aware of this Dell concept to see its evolution and see if it becomes a reality. At the moment it is nothing more than a project on the table and it can be very viable.