Republican Senator for Wyoming Cynthia Lummis has argued that the Federal Reserve is “breaking the law” by delaying the processing of requests from cryptocurrency banks to receive central bank accounts.

In a Nov.30 op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Lummis claimed that the Fed was unfairly treating Special Purpose Depository Institutions (SPDI), also known as “blockchain banks,” in his home state. He asked his Republican colleagues not to support Fed Chairman Jay Powell, who was re-elected by President Biden on November 23.

In February 2019, The Wyoming state legislature approved SPDI to serve businesses that cannot insure Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) banking services due to their cryptocurrency business.

In 2020, two SPDIs from Wyoming, Kraken and Avanti, received their bank letters. Soon after, they applied for primary accounts at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Your requests have not yet been approved.

The state has been debating whether SPDIs should be considered banks under federal law. In the article, Lummis asserted that SPDIs should, “without question”, be considered banks under federal law and that “Wyoming checked all the boxes.” He added that SPDIs meet the standard established by Congress in the Federal Reserve Act for what constitutes a bank.

He said that “in fact, the Fed is violating the law by delaying” the approval of the SPDI., citing federal courts that have declared that the Fed “has a duty to give access to the payment system to all banks and credit unions that carry out legal activities.”

On October 7, Lummis submitted documents revealing that he had purchased an unknown amount of Bitcoin (BTC) on August 16 for between $ 50,001 and $ 100,000.

Lummis made the purchase less than two weeks after she and other senators tried to garner support for a cryptocurrency amendment to the infrastructure bill. from President Joe Biden.

