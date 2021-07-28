Luke trains Grogu in new poster for the Mandalorian

There is still a very good time before the third season of The Mandalorian is released in Disney +However, fans already have a few theories about what could happen in the future of the series. After that surprising season finale, we all want to know exactly what will happen to Grogu in hands of Luke, and a new official poster gives us a good idea about this concept.

Via Twitter, the artist Russell Walks shared this new poster for the Comic-Con 2021, made by Luke and Grogu:

Even if Disney has not revealed any official teaser on the third season, it is clear that the company has no intention of abandoning Grogu completely. After all, this lovable character unleashed a huge line of merchandise that they’re certainly not going to abandon. What do you think the third season of The Mandalorian? Leave us your answer in the comments.

Source: Russell Walks

