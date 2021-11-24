When Capcom announced that Luke would have a main role in the Street Fighter saga was very serious: in addition to having the honor of being the culmination of Street Fighter V content, the Osaka company has officially confirmed that will be present at the next Street Fighter. Being, in many respects, the transition fighter between both installments.

The young man, whose movements combine mixed martial arts with a military combat style, is the latest addition to the World warriors from Capcom. What’s more, the arrival Luke aa Street fighter v in DLC quality (albeit unlockable with game currency) has just been confirmed for next November 29 on PlayStation and PC.

Luke fully starred in the last of the digital events dedicated to talking about the news, improvements and content of Street fighter v. A format started just over a year ago, which has accompanied the fifth and final season of the game and which has kept the identity and appearance of its final fighter secret until relatively recently.

Precisely, it has been in this Street Fighter V – Fall Update where Shuhei Matsumoto and Takayuki nakayama, producer and director of Street fighter v respectively, they said goodbye with a see you soon pointing out that in 2022 we would have news about the saga and that Luke is already part of these plans. A new installment that, for now, both have referred to as the next Street Fighter project.

For his part, and despite his initial stumble, Street Fighter V is in great health despite being launched in 2016: in addition to having activity and presence on the competitive scene, in May it positioned less than a million copies sold of SNES Street Fighter II (a milestone) being the second most successful game of the entire series and their respective crossovers.

It is worth remembering that all editions of Street fighter v They have today a discount on PlayStation and that, in addition, has started a trial period on PlayStation which includes all the fighters from the first four seasons. A double incentive to resume the classic fights with Ryu, Ken, Chun Li and company.





For now, Nakayama admits that the game has had its mountains and valleys and, together with the team of Street Fighter, will take advantage of the experience gained and the feedback of the fans for him next street fighter project of which, by the way, they will offer more information throughout the next year.

Street Fighter VI? Well, maybe Capcom is studying the name and shaping the logo. But Luke’s cast of tollinas begins in Street fighter v next week and, for all practical purposes, it will be the best way to train for the next round of the fighting saga that revolutionized the arcades.