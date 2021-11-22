Luis Enrique, the fashion technician one year from the World Cup



Nov 21, 2021 at 8:54 PM CET



Luis Enrique Martínez has given a new impetus in his career directing the Spanish soccer team. He is the leader of the Red and a reference coach just one year before the opening of the next World Cup. On November 21, 2022, the Qatar 2022 World Cup will start and Luis Enrique will command the selection in a great appointment to which he arrives recovering the candidate poster.

Lucho is the architect and architect of success. He took a Spanish team destroyed in Russia in 2018 and has raised it to place it again at the international top. Spain maintains its eternal internal debates, but abroad it is recognized and admired.

His good role in the UEFA Nations League was key with the two great games against Italy and France. To this he added his direct classification for the World Cup in Qatar, despite the losses, with a block operating harmoniously, beyond the names.

Luis Enrique is proud of “the family” that he has formed and that the collective is above individualities. In his selection stage 81 players have participated, with 44 debutants. An unusual figure, but one that has broken many clichés about the advisability of always keeping a backbone in a team.

“The strength of the group”

The Asturian has been based on a modern analysis methodology, with a staff that uses the latest techniques to prepare for matches. A way of working that has been shown to the world through the documentary ‘The strength of a group’, which can be seen on the Prime Video platform. The internal images of how the team managed in the Eurocup they show the virtues of the technician. His leadership, energy, close treatment of the footballer and meticulous analysis techniques.

For example, at game breaks, staff meet and with Aitor Unzué, the son of Juan Carlos and third coach of the teamBy showing the images in an orderly fashion, you get a glimpse of the tactical aspects to be improved and that are quickly transferred to the footballers.

Luis Enrique, together with Unzué and Puyol, in the act of the Miquel Valls foundation against ELA | Javi ferrándiz

Luis Enrique has a contract until the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and despite the fact that some big clubs knock on your door, you will stay true to your commitment with the president, Luis Rubiales. After the tournament its possible continuity will be negotiated, but until then nothing will change.

Lucho has attended this Sunday a solidarity paddle tournament to support the fight of his friend Juan Carlos Unzué against ELA. While playing the news came out of Manchester United interest to be the replacement of the dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Asturian took it with humor and after asking between laughs, “Today is April Fools’ Day?”, He made his most immediate plans clear: “I’m in the biggest club in Spain, which is the national team, where I have 5,000 players, Bigger than this there is? “

The coach does not want to think beyond his work with La Roja. “The future changes in 15 seconds, we have to enjoy and I am very happy where I am“, he sentenced. The big clubs that need a new coach will have to forget about him, at least until January 2023.