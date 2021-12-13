Luis de la Rosa is the host of Nick Snack, a new program that will have your favorite celebrities as guests

This actor now wants to break it up as an epic host of Nickelodeon’s Nick Snack show. We talked to him.

By: Mayte F. Tepichín

It may interest you: For the first time, Nickelodeon includes a transgender teenager in a series

Luis de la Rosa and his experience at Nick Snack

How did you get this opportunity?

L: The truth is that I always wanted to work with children and adolescents or, rather, do something for them. They sought me out for this job and it was incredible, I took it and I feel super happy with it.

Did you prepare in a special way to break it as a driver?

L: I prepared myself by watching videos and references of people who drive and I realized that they are all relaxed, fun dynamics and must be present within the interview, listening to every word the guest says to be spontaneous. And of course, I prepare for the interviews and do research on the person.

Did your acting experience help?

L: Yes, sure. When you act it is very important to improvise, also when you talk to someone in real life. The joke is to be super attentive to know what you can add and rally ideas.

I know that there are challenges in the program … have there been any challenges that have been difficult for you to carry out or that have scared you?

L: Well, I will tell you more or less the format of the show, it begins with catch up to catch up on networks, then we have an interview with the guest, there are challenges that are very fun and interactive; I think there are very nice reactions from the guests. There are all kinds of challenges, some are physical, dexterity, memory and those things, and since I have to set an example, I must put all the desire in the world to what I do.

How cool is it for you to deal with international stars like Joel, a former CNCO member?

L: It’s really fun to have special guests and for them to be so relevant to what they do, I think it’s great to have super talented and successful people on the show. For example, interviewing Joel was a very enriching experience for me because he is a very passionate, deep, relaxed person and, above all, very funny. He was perfect for the show because he is someone who currently has too big a challenge on his hands, which is to become a soloist, so he told us a little about that topic, his process, why he did it and what he wants to achieve. through his music. You can’t miss it!

In addition to getting involved in this new project, will we see you break it into another area of ​​entertainment?

L: Music has been with me all my life, since I was little I play the piano, I like to sing and in my acting projects I have been able to accompany myself with music. Hopefully at some point there will be something like this in my career.

Do you have any special routine before recording the show?

L: I try to stay calm and have a calm mind. I avoid thinking about what could happen, that I am going to stumble or make a mistake. I know this might sound very hippie, but I really like to walk barefoot on the grass

or on the wet ground to relax (LOL).

If you were the guest, what message or experience would you like to share?

L: I would talk about my challenges as a teenager and how I overcame them to become who I am, as a human being and as a professional. I would like people to see me as a person, not just a famous actor or I don’t know what else.

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico