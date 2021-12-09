Boca vs Talleres: With Advíncula for the final of the Argentina Cup 2021

Luis Advíncula champion of the Argentina Cup 2021 with Boca Juniors, who beat Talleres on penalties (5-4) at the Estadio Único Madre de Cities in Santiago del Estero. The match ended 0-0 in the 90 minutes of play.

In a very friction game Boca Juniors held the goal at zero to force penalties. The Xeneize team was left with 10 men in the second half, after the expulsion of Juan Ramírez (67 ′).

Luis Advíncula was the starter and his compatriot, the Peruvian Carlos Zambrano, was left out of the substitute list.

Boca Juniors will face Central Córdoba next Saturday, December 11, in the final leg of the Argentine league. For its part, Workshops will do the same before Independiente.

INCIDENTS

The definition of penalties in Boca 5-4 Workshops:

Penalty for Boca: Goal by Salvio

Workshop Penalty: Goal by Santos

Penalty for Boca: Goal by Sández

Workshop Penalty: Goal by Díaz

Penalty for Boca: Goal by Pavón

Workshop Penalty: Goal by Méndez

Penalty for Boca: Goal by Izquierdoz

Penalty for Workshops: Fértoli failed, covered Rossi

Penalty for Boca: Goal by Rojo

Penalty for Workshops: Goal by Retegui

TO THE CRIMINALS!

MIN 90 + 6: THE SECOND TIME ENDED

MIN 72: Two changes in Boca, Cristian Medina for Edwin Cardona and Diego González for Agustín Almendra.

MIN 70: Fértoli did not reach the center of Martino and Boca Juniors was saved

MIN 67: Juan Ramírez sent off for a double yellow. Boca stays with 10 players

MIN 55: Luis Vázquez was able to open the Boca Juniors scoreboard

THE SECOND TIME BEGAN

MIN 45 + 3: END OF FIRST TIME

Boca Juniors vs Talleres tie 0-0

MIN 22: Agustín Almendra suffered a cut after a collision with Rafael Pérez

MIN 10: Marcos Rojo shines with a ‘rabona’ to avoid the corner kick

MIN 06: Luis Advíncula cuts Pérez’s shot and saves Boca Juniors

MIN 01: The match started

MINUTE OF SILENCE: For the death of Alfredo ‘Chango’ Moreno

Boca vs Talleres: The arrival of the Xeneize team

Lineup of the ‘Xeneize’ for Boca vs. Workshops:

Agustín Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Jorman Campuzano, Agustín Almendra, Juan Ramírez; Edwin Cardona; Sebastián Villa and Luis Vázquez.

Lineup of ‘La T’ for Boca vs Talleres:

Guido Herrera; Nahuel Tenaglia, Juan Cruz Komar, Rafael Pérez, Enzo Díaz; Juan Ignacio Méndez, Rodrigo Villagra; Diego Valoyes, Carlos Auzqui, Ángelo Marino and Michael Santos.

This is what the Sole Mother of Cities Stadium looks like in Santiago del Estero

PREVIOUS

Boca vs Workshops LIVE: ‘Xeneizes’ collide with the ‘albiazules’ today, December 8, for the final of the Copa América 2021, at the unique Mother of Cities Stadium in Santiago del Estero. The transmission of the meeting will be in charge of TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play, but you can also follow all the incidents on Infobae.

Peruvians Carlos Zambrano and Luis Advíncula were called up to Boca Juniors for this important clash. The ‘Kaiser’ would wait his turn on the substitute bench, while ‘Bolt’ sure goes from the start. Anyway, everything will depend on what the Argentine coach Sebastián Batagglia chooses.

Winning the Argentina Cup 2021 not only gives you happiness for fans and players, but also the possibility of qualifying directly to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. The latter was already achieved by Talleres due to its position in the overall table of the championship, but not its rival tomorrow.

Boca Juniors already has the Copa Libertadores tickets, but it has not yet defined whether it will do so in the previous phase or in the group phase. This is why you need to take the title. If he does not succeed, he will have to seek fifth place in the Argentine league on the last date (against Central Córdoba).

The set ‘blue and gold’ does not come in the best shape. He has not won 3 games (1 loss and 2 draws) and there is a lot of concern in the Boca world. This added to the constant controversies and indiscipline on the part of its main players.

Carlos Zambrano was one of those involved for bad behavior in Boca Juniors. The defender of the Peruvian team is also one of the most criticized by the local press. It is said that they could loan it for the next season. The player always had the backing of Juan Román Riquelme.

PROBABLE MOUTH ALIGNMENTS VS WORKSHOPS

Mouth: Rossi; Advíncula, Izquierdoz, Rojo, Fabra; Campuzano, Ramírez, Cardona, Villa; Vasquez, Pavón.

Workshops: Espínola; López, Ortiz, Gonzáles, Pérez; Abrego, Sosa, Ramírez, Ojeda; Bullaude, Valoyes.

BOCA JUNIORS VS WORKSHOPS TIMETABLE

– Mexico / 6:10 pm

– United States (Miami) / 7:10 pm

– Peru / 7:10 pm

– Colombia / 7:10 pm

– Ecuador / 7:10 pm

– Venezuela / 8:10 pm

– Bolivia / 8:10 pm

– Paraguay / 9:10 pm

– Uruguay / 9:10 pm

– Chile / 9:10 pm

– Argentina / 9:10 pm

– Brazil / 9:10 pm

– Spain / 1:10 am on Thursday, December 9.

KEEP READING:

“Carlos Zambrano has to leave Boca Juniors,” says former ‘xeneize’ player and ESPN panelist

Quarrel between Militao and Barella ends with a sent-off in Real Madrid vs Inter for the Champions League

Gustavo Dulanto ended participation in the Champions League with Sheriff Tiraspol 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk