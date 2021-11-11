Luffy will be Latin in the live-action of One Piece

Yesterday afternoon it was revealed to the entire cast for the live-action series that Netflix prepare on One piece. In the main role we have the Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy, who will play Monkey D. Luffy. You may never have heard of him, so here we are going to review his trajectory.

Godoy is originally from the Mexico City, and from the age of five he began to study at the Stage Company of the Independent Musical Theater. At 18 he has already participated in a lot of film and TV productions.

For instance, Godoy participated in the series of TV “By The Mask” in 2018, and that same year he was also in “Without fear of the truth “. Then in 2020 he worked on the movie “Courage youth”, and just recently also in “Who killed Sara?”

So as you can see Godoy certainly has an experience in the world of acting, but it sure will be his role as Luffy what really gives that boost to your career.

Editor’s note: I think Netflix made the right decision when they decided to cast not so well known actors for this live-action. After all, One Piece is a fairly well-known franchise, and by its very name people will end up watching the series, which will give these actors a chance to shine on the small screen.

Via: IMDB