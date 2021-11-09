One piece It has become one of the most loved franchises by the public. Through more than a thousand episodes, this is how we have learned the story of the young Monkey D. Luffy, who heard the story of Gol D. Roger and aspires to become a pirate king. So, it was inevitable that his community would make him fan arts with Pokémon, which is one of the most recognized franchises (more than Mickey Mouse).

AruSan77186 posted on Reddit, a fanart showing the mugiwara, the crew of The Straw Hat Pirates, as Pokémon, this illustration started as Luffy as Chimchar and now we have Sanji, Nami, Usopp and more in this collection. Which pirate do you think is missing in this fan art? Surely we would have loved to see Okiku as Sylveon or maybe Gardevoir.

Certainly, seeing Sanji as Torchic using his big fire attacks is a very adorable thing. Maybe, as they say in the comments on the post on Reddit, seeing Nami as Castform was a good option (due to her affinity for special abilities), but the design she used looks like it’s just two balloons floating with faces (or maybe, another thing).

If you are interested in following closely the story Monkey D. Luffy and company. We tell you that in Spain, the One Piece manga is distributed by Planeta de Agostini; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ivrea publishing house. In addition, its anime version is available at Crunchyroll exclusively.

<br>

What is Pokémon?

But, if you wonder what is this franchise that One Piece is crossovering with. Here we tell you more about Pokémon (ポ ケ モ ン), short form of Pocket Monsters (ポ ケ ッ ト モ ン ス タ ー Pocket Monsters), is an anime created by Satoshi Tajiri, Junichi Masuda and Ken Sugimori, which tells the story of Ash Ketchum, a young Pokémon trainer from Pallet Town who begins a journey to achieve his dream, to be a Pokémon Master.

The series is based on the Pokémon video game saga also created by Satoshi Tajiri, developed by Game Freak and distributed by Nintendo, which first appeared on the Japanese market on February 27, 1996.

The success of video games that is still maintained to this day, made its plot was adapted into an anime produced by the animation studios OLM, Inc., which has been broadcast by the television network TV Tokyo since it was released on January 1. April 1997. OLM, Inc. has produced 20 films so far, along with several special miniseries (also called OVA) such as Pokémon Origins, Pokémon: Mega Evolution Special, and Pokémon Generations..

Also, this saga has had its own spin-off such as the so-called Shu-kan Pokémon Ho-thus-kyoku which, when brought to the United States, obtained the name of Pokémon Chronicles (Pokémon Chronicles), a series of stories involving minor characters from the series.

Who are the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece?

On the manga From One Piece, this is the crew that has become one of the emblems of the franchise (Including Nami among her triuplants who is even a symbol of the power of women in the anime. So, if you did not know the history of these pirates, here we tell you.

The Straw Hat Pirates (麦 わ ら の 海賊 団) It is a gang of pirates originally from East Blue that has crew in different parts of the world. Its captain is Monkey D. Luffy, the main pirate and protagonist of One Piece.

They are known as the Straw Hat Pirates, for the iconic hat Monkey D. Luffy wears, this was a gift from Shanks, his adoptive older brother. For much of their adventure in One Piece, they crossed the sea aboard the Going Merry to the Water 7 arc. After the tragic events, Franky and Iceburg built them a new ship called the Thousand Sunny.

Despite the fact that its members may be separated for years, they know that they are like a family that does not need to be next to each other. Currently, the Straw Hat Pirates are made up of ten members whose rewards totaling a total of $ 3,161,000,100 bellys. They are one of the most wanted pirates by the naval army in all One Piece and in the current arc, we will see them fight against Kaido and his army.