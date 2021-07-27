Lucifer's new challenges, according to Tom Ellis

The sixth season of Lucifer will mark the end of the path of the prince of hell on the small screen, and this will imply new challenges for Morningstar

Lucifer is already preparing what will be his final season, and considering Tom Ellis, the protagonist of the series, the prince of the Underworld will have new challenges, which he will face after achieving an unimagined maturity in recent chapters.

“There may be something strange to solve, but to be honest, it has quite a few mysteries to solve.Tom Ellis declared in his speech at the Lucifer panel at Comic-Con at Home 2021.

For Ellis, Lucifer’s greatest challenge in his final season is his new status as God, a situation that will bring him more headaches than satisfaction.

“I think it’s that classic ‘be careful what you wish for’ thing, because he convinced himself of a lot of things during season 5, but when something you think about actually happens it often feels very different, so that it’s the kind of riddle that Lucifer encounters in season 6”.

A different Lucifer begins the sixth season

Joe Henderson, Lucifer’s showrunner, stressed that the owner of hell will face his new challenges now as a different man, this in large part to the maturation that the character of Tom Ellis achieved in this recent season.

“A lot of Lucifer’s story in season 5 was maturing and growing up, and for Tom’s point, there’s a lot to explore when you really get to the moment where you think you’re done, you think you’ve become the person I’ve been. trying to convert and that got really interesting to explore”

Before facing his new challenges, Tom Ellis will seek to give Lucifer his first award at the HCA Awards, where the British aspires to be recognized for best actor. The HCA Award will take place on August 22 at the Avalon nightclub in Hollywood, California.

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez.

The second half of the fifth season of Lucifer is now available on the most famous digital platform in the world.

Source: comicbook

