There is a subgenre within gaming that is popularly known as “Walking Simulator”. These are generally first-person titles that tend to be more of an “experience” than a game itself. The idea is always to tell us a story, appeal to the feelings, memories, personal relationships and other aspects of the players’ lives, relegating the playable aspect to practically a minimum expression. In LUCID CYCLE where we are going to travel is through dreams.

LUCID CYCLE It is available for Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

WHATEVER YOU DO, NEVER STOP DREAMING

This analysis is going to be a little different from the ones I have done previously, because I consider that LUCID CYCLE it cannot be measured with the same yardstick as other games. And why do I think this? Simply because in this title, we play little and nothing. More than a game, it is an interactive story, where the focus is precisely on the story that you want to convey to us.

Through a couple of dozen short but vivid dreams, we will learn about the life and experiences of a painter, his vision of the world, the people around him, the world of work or the perception he has about himself and how you think others see it, among other aspects that make up human psychology.

EVERYTHING HAS AN EXPLANATION … I BELIEVE

How could it be otherwise, the title not only immerses us in some of the most common recurring dreams among people, but through artificial intelligence it tries to find meaning and explanation to the situations that arise in them. To give some examples, if the dream is about falling from a great height, it means that we have situations in our life for which we feel overwhelmed and we cannot control. To dream that a giant chases us and crushes us would mean that we have an obstacle in our existence that we believe we cannot overcome. Drowning is a reflection of the anxiety we feel, running and running and never being able to reach the place to the south that we want to go speaks of an unreached desire, appearing in a desert or secluded place is a representation of a feeling of deep loneliness, and so on. with everything that happens to us. Everything has a psychological and analytical tinge, and it is also about giving a positive message about how much of what happens to us or we feel is not as bad or as serious as it may seem, and the solution only requires a little willpower and I wish for things to be different.

DIGITAL LYSERGY

When it comes to technically analyzing LUCID CYCLEWe can start by saying that, in principle, everything seems like the most “flown” nonsense that was ever seen in a game. Dreams are short, they do not last more than a couple of minutes each, and the variety of visual styles is changing every moment. Immense forests, underwater cities, towns, modern cities, labyrinths, giant people, luminous animals, space stations, everything is parading before our eyes for a few moments to immediately transport us to a completely different place. Everything looks good enough, and the effects of lights and colors fill the screen every moment.

The music always has that tone of solemnity and melancholy typical of games in which it tries to reach the soul of the spectator, with mostly piano tunes, and there is only one voice in the whole game, which is that of the AI ​​that explains the dreams, which sounds robotic and professional in contrast to the messages of encouragement and improvement it provides.

In several of the dreams, you have to complete a puzzle to continue moving forward, but they are all very simple and they will not make us break our heads for long. In sum, it is a title that can be experienced in about two hours, and the message that it tries to leave us is more important than the gameplay or fun that it may or may not have.

NOT FOR EVERYONE

LUCID CYCLE It was developed by a single person, Tonguç Bodur, who, in his own words, is dedicated to making exploration games that emphasize the atmosphere. And since this title is just that, it seems to me that I am not going to evaluate its characteristics as I would with other games, because playing, here, little and nothing happens. If you like other interactive experiences with sentimental stories, deep messages and a lot of feeling, but play a little bit (such as EVERYBODY’S GONE TO THE RAPTURE, GONE HOME or ETHER ONE), this title is fine. But like I said above, it is very short and does not present any challenge, so whether to try it or not depends on what you are looking for.

Yes, I liked it, but I’m a sentimentalist, you see?

